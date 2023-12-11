Titus Welliver is an American actor who has explored the stage, television, and film spheres. Perhaps best known for his roles in television series such as Lost, Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Sons of Anarchy, and Brooklyn South, Welliver has built an illustrious career with over 100 acting credits under his belt. A frequent collaborator of Ben Affleck, he has played supporting roles in the films Gone Baby Gone, Argo, The Town, and Transformers: Age of Extinction.
While his passion for the performing arts began burning early, Titus Welliver wasn’t lucky to have parents in the industry. However, his parents’ careers and the poets and painters who surrounded him as a child influenced his creative mind. Welliver launched his professional acting career in 1990, performing in stage productions such as Shakespeare’s Henry IV Parts I and II, and American Buffalo. He garnered prominence for his roles in television series, particularly playing the title role in the police procedural series Bosch and Bosch: Legacy respectively.
1. Titus Welliver Is The Son Of A Famous Landscape Artist
An American by nationality, Titus Welliver was born on March 12, 1962, in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in Philadelphia and New York City. He was born to Neil Welliver (father), a talented landscape painter who also worked as a professor of fine art at Yale University and later as dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Fine Art. His father played a vital role in shaping him into the talented actor he is today. Growing up, Welliver was surrounded by poets and painters whom he credits for influencing his creativity. As such, Welliver aspired to carve a niche for himself as a painter like his father but the acting bug bit him too hard. Titus Welliver’s mother Norma Cripps was a fashion illustrator. He grew up with four siblings – Eli Welliver, Silas Welliver, Ashley Welliver, and Ethan Welliver, most of whom are dead. Welliver is the only actor in the family so far.
2. He Attended New York University For His Drama Major
To actualize his dream of becoming an actor, Titus Welliver moved to New York in 1980 to hone his skills in the performing arts. While studying Drama at New York University, Welliver took classes at New York’s HB Acting Studios. He became friends with Adam Sandler during a comedy writing class at NYU. Before the big cheques started coming in, he worked different jobs, including as a bartender and construction worker to support himself financially.
3. Titus Welliver’s Bosch Tattoos Are Real
Playing the title character in Bosch (2014-2021) and Bosch: Legacy (2022) is one of the roles that shot Titus Welliver to prominence. The character sports tattoos which Welliver has confirmed are real. The actor’s arms are covered in ink, depicting different things that he considers personal. For Bosch’s scars, the makeup team puts them on every morning when he is filming.
4. Like His Father, Titus Welliver Is A Landscape Painter
Titus Welliver inherited many things from his father, Neil, including his painting talent. Even though acting takes prominence in his career life, Welliver is an acclaimed landscape painter like his father. He has explored his passion as a painter by putting up shows in Maine, California, and Connecticut.
5. Titus Welliver Divorced His Fourth Wife In 2021
It has been a few rollercoaster years in Titus Welliver’s love life with three unsuccessful marriages as well as a tragic death leading to the end of another marriage. He married his first wife, Heather Elizabeth Wielandt on August 26, 1989, but fame probably got in the way and they divorced. His second marriage was to Joanna Heimbold with whom he shares two children. The marriage lasted from 1998 to 2004 when they divorced. Welliver went on to marry for the third time in 2005 to Elizabeth W. Alexander and they had one child. Sadly, the marriage came to a tragic end when she died on October 23, 2012. Welliver’s fourth attempt at marriage was with Josepha Stemkens. He married her on April 12, 2014, and they divorced in 2021. The Bosch actor is currently engaged to Australian musician Samantha Edge.
6. Titus Welliver Is Often Featured In Ben Affleck’s Films
He has appeared in a handful of films directed by Ben Affleck. Titus Welliver was featured in the director’s first four films, including Affleck’s feature film directorial debut Gone Baby Gone (2007) where he portrayed Lionel McCready. Welliver’s next collaboration with Affleck was in The Town (2010) as Detective Dino Ciampa. He also worked with Affleck in Argo (2012) as Jon Bates and Live By Night (2016) as Tim Hickey.
