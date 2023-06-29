Cynthia Nixon is a talented actress and a Hollywood icon. She stole everyone’s hearts when she played the smart and fierce New York lawyer Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City and now And Just Like That. She will always be remembered for this legendary portrayal of one of the strongest female characters in television history.
Nixon has had a long career in film, television, and theatre, where she played numerous iconic characters. She’s also a committed activist and a political figure. She has a lot of things going on for her, so here are eight facts you probably didn’t know about Cynthia Nixon.
1. Cynthia Nixon is Not a Natural Redhead
One of the lesser-known facts about Cynthia Nixon is that she’s not a natural redhead. Although her famous character Miranda in Sex and the City had signature red hair, the actress is actually a natural blonde. She dyed her hair for the character, as it was a mutual creative decision between her and the show’s creator Darren Star (especially because there were already two blonde actresses in the main cast, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall).
2. She Is Politically Active
Nixon is very politically active. She’s passionate about several causes, and she regularly advocated for public education, women’s health, LGBTQ+ rights, etc. The actress even ran for governor of New York State in 2018 but eventually lost to another candidate.
3. She Is Married With Three Children
Cynthia Nixon is currently happily married to education activist Christine Marinoni. They have one child together. Prior to this marriage, Nixon was in a long-term relationship with schoolteacher Danny Mozes with whom she shares two children. She has been openly queer for many years. “I don’t really feel I’ve changed. I’d been with men all my life, and I’d never fallen in love with a woman. But when I did, it didn’t seem so strange. I’m just a woman in love with another woman,” the actress explained.
4. Cynthia Nixon Is a True New Yorker at Heart
The actress is a true New York native at heart, having grown up in the Big Apple and currently residing in Manhattan with her family. According to Nixon, she loves everything about her city, even the subway. She once said, “I love the subway. I know the subway is really messed up nowadays, and there are so many delays that are frustrating to me too, but the subway is the miracle of the city.”
5. She Started Acting When She Was Only 12
One of the lesser-known facts about Cynthia Nixon is that she was a child actor. Long before she would bring Miranda Hobbes to life on Sex and the City, Nixon got her first big break with the feature film Little Darlings where she starred alongside Matt Dillon, Kristy McNichol, and Tatum O’Neil. “I started at 12.” the actress recalls, “When I was growing up in New York, it was a golden age for child actors…so it seemed possible, not some glassed-off world. My mother had been an actress and knew people in the business.”
6. Cynthia Nixon Has Appeared on Broadway
Nixon is not just a television veteran, but she’s also a Broadway actress. As a matter of fact, Cynthia Nixon made her Broadway debut when she was still a college freshman. Her first Broadway role was Dinah Lord in a revival of The Philadelphia Story. After that, she also appeared in two hit Broadway, Hurlyburly and The Real Thing.
7. She Is a Cancer Survivor
Nixon is also a brave cancer survivor. She was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 but didn’t want to go public with her diagnosis as she feared it would hurt her career. She finally decided to come forward in 2018 and shared the sad news with the world. Fortunately, the chemo treatment was a success, and the actress is still well and thriving today.
8. Cynthia Nixon Has an Impressive Portfolio of TV Shows and Movies
The role of Miranda Hobbes from Sex and the City is not the only impressive thing about Nixon’s rich portfolio. The talented actress has done many outstanding projects in her career. Some of her most notable work includes Broadway plays The Real Thing, Hurlyburly, Indiscretions, The Women, and Wit, movies Amadeus, James White, A Quiet Passion, and television shows Hannibal, Warm Springs, Too Big to Fail, Law & Order, and many more.