Meet Kevin Anik, Quinta Brunson’s Estranged Husband

Kevin Anik and Quinta Brunson have been private about their relationship and marriage since they met. Though she announced her engagement, fans of the Abbott Elementary star and creator didn’t know about her marriage until a year after she exchanged vows. While their relationship lasted, the couple made several public appearances at events. However, Anik maintained a strict privacy policy, avoiding the spotlight mostly.
Though the marriage didn’t work out, Anik was a supportive husband to Brunson, who gained widespread acclaim for her work on the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary (2021–present). In addition to starring as Janine Teagues on the show, she takes credit as the creator, co-writer, and executive producer of the comedy series. Despite having other outstanding projects in her resume, Brunson’s success is hugely linked to Abbott Elementary.
Who is Kevin Anik?
Before he came into Brunson’s life, Kevin Jay Anik was unknown to the public. He has no celebrity ties apart from his marriage to the Abbott Elementary star. As such, Brunson is his only claim to fame. Interestingly, Anik has shown little or no interest in embracing the spotlight even after marrying a Hollywood star. He has maintained a private life, away from public scrutiny.
Due to his private lifestyle, Kevin Anik’s background details are not public knowledge. His place of birth and age are not known. Also, Brunson’s estranged husband is not active on any social media platform, making it more difficult to keep up with him. On a few occasions, he attended public events with Brunson, and that’s it.
What Does Quinta Brunson’s Estranged Husband Do for a Living?
While his educational background is unknown, Kevin Anik has built a career in sales. According to Cosmopolitan, Anik is a sales manager, but further details are not given. However, information on Brunson’s Wikipedia page reveals that Anik works in California’s legal cannabis industry. As such, he doesn’t work in the entertainment industry or has any plans to do so in the future.
Quinta Brunson Met Kevin Anik at a Party
The estranged couple met through a mutual friend. They attended the friend’s birthday party and hit it off. As expected, the relationship was off limits to the media from the beginning. While she wrote about her romance with Anik in her 2022 memoir, She Memes Well, Brunson didn’t give much away. Brunson has never shared the juicy details about when they started dating and how their love grew. Nevertheless, an Instagram post with a photo of the couple dates back to 2019.
Quinta Brunson Announced Their Engagement on Instagram, but Kept the Wedding Low-key
Without going official with her relationship with Anik, Brunson took to Instagram in July 2020 to reveal she is engaged to him. For the big reveal, she posted a nice selfie sporting her dazzling engagement ring with the simple caption “More good news.” The announcement follows her exciting news about her A Black Lady Sketch Show scoring an Emmy Nomination.
After the announcement, the pair went back to flying under the radar. Thus, fans didn’t know they got married until she referred to Anik as her husband during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys. While she did not publicly confirm their marriage, it was later revealed that the engagement lasted a little over a year before their wedding. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony in October 2021 with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple lived in the San Fernando Valley for the next three and a half years before their split.
While they were married, Kevin Anik attended some public events with Brunson. There was a red-carpet appearance at the 2022 Time 100 Gala. He also joined Brunson at Dwayne Wade‘s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Induction FWRD party. The event took place in Los Angeles on August 6, 2023. Other events where they were photographed together include the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2022, the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the Neiman Marcus Creates the Magic Holiday Launch Event in 2023.
Quinta Brunson Filed For Divorce After Over Three Years of Marriage
Kevin Anik and Brunson have gone their separate ways. Brunson filed for divorce and announced it on March 20, 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The Emmy Award-winning actress launched the divorce proceedings in Los Angeles County Superior Court, but the date they separated was not disclosed. The former couple has no children together, which makes the divorce relatively straightforward. More so, they have a postnuptial agreement in place, which also translates to no drama during the divorce proceedings. Any spousal support payment or settlements will be smoothly done with the postnuptial agreement. Read these 10 facts about Quinta Brunson.
