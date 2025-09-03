Benjamin Evan Ainsworth: Who Plays Link in The Legend of Zelda Live-Action?

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is one of the fastest rising young actors, stealing the show right off the bat. The English actor has proved his multipotentiality since he burst onto the cinematic scene in 2018. Ainsworth has not had a dull moment since then, playing significant roles in movies, television shows, and the theater. His name may not immediately ring a bell, but Ainsworth has shown he has what it takes to reach for the stars.
Although it’s still early days in his career, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has built an impressive resume, spanning major British and American productions. He is known for his role in one of Netflix’s biggest projects, Haunting of Bly Manor, where he played Miles. Ainsworth has been playing Mark Critch on CBC’s Son of a Critch since 2022. His screen credits also include Emmerdale, Flora & Ulysses, Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio, and Everything’s Going to Be Great. Ainsworth is set to play one of the key characters in Wes Ball‘s live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda.
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s Early Life and Educational Background
Some reports suggest that Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has American nationality, but this is not the case. Ainsworth was born in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, England on September 25, 2008, to caucasian parents. As such, he is originally English. He grew up in the village of Lund, East of Yorkshire, and often calls himself a “Yorkshire Lad.” He attended the Northern Lights Drama Theatre School in Hull to hone his acting skills. Ainsworth has a younger sister named Erin who is also building an acting career.
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Made His Television Debut at the Age of 10
His foray into the performing arts began in 2018, a prolific year marked by his acting debut on the British television soap opera Emmerdale. In the same year, Ainsworth performed with a crew on board the Norwegian Epic cruise ship in a production of the jukebox musical, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. His next project was also his breakout role, which came two years after his debut. The career-changing role saw Ainsworth perform as Miles on the set of The Haunting of Bly Manor. The acclaimed Netflix TV series is a continuation of The Haunting of Hill House.
After playing a key role on The Haunting of Bly Manor, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth gained the attention of producers. In 2022, he played the young Alex Burgess in one episode of The Sandman and joined the cast of Son of a Critch as Mark Critch, one of the lead characters. His performance in the latter won him a nomination for Best Leading Performance in a Comedy Series at the 12th Canadian Screen Awards.
He Made His Film Debut in 2020
Riding on the wave of The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s breakthrough, Ainsworth made his big screen debut as Jacob in the short film The Recycling Man (2020). In 2021, he starred in the Disney+ film Flora & Ulysses as William Spiver. Ainsworth explored his voice skills in the 2022 adventure, comedy animation Pinocchio, voicing the title role. His next film role was in the 2023 horror thriller movie All Fun and Games, as Jonah “Jo” Fletcher. He starred alongside Jack Champion, Bryan Cranston, and Allison Janney in Everything’s Going to Be Great (2025). His burgeoning career is gaining more international recognition with upcoming projects.
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Will Play a Leading Role in the Film Adaptation of The Legend of Zelda
In July 2025, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth was announced as one of the two British actors leading the live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game. He will portray Link alongside Bo Bragason, who has been cast as Princess Zelda. The casting is a milestone in the young actors’ careers as they will be in the first film adaptation of the Nintendo video game. The game was previously made into an animated television series in 1989.
Scheduled for a May 2027 release, The Legend of Zelda will follow the titular princess and Link in their quest to save Hyrule from Ganon, a devilish villain. Wes Ball is directing the movie in collaboration with Sony. Known for his directorial efforts in The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Maze Runner, Ball has promised to give fans a perfect blend of fun and seriousness in the movie. In the meantime, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is expected to appear in Cary Joji Fukunaga‘s crime thriller film, Blood on Snow, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Eva Green, Emma Laird, and Ben Mendelsohn.
Follow Us