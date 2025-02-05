Aaron Taylor-Johnson Still Not Confirmed for James Bond: Who Else Is in Contention?

In 2024, Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerged as the frontrunner to take on the role of James Bond. The news quickly spread around Hollywood as reports began circulating. However, it was not confirmed or denied by Taylor-Johnson or his representatives.
Fast forward to 2025 and the British actor is busy with many other projects. He is set to star in Danny Boyle‘s 28 Years Later, and the biopic movie, Rothko. With Daniel Craig long-departed and no further news being announced, industry professionals and movie fans alike have begun speculating who may beat Aaron Taylor-Johnson to the role. So, here’s our list of 6 actors who are in serious contention to play James Bond in the next movie.
6. Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount, born on June 9, 1992, in Oldham, England, has rapidly risen to prominence in recent years, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances across a range of television series. His journey to fame began with roles in shows like Skins: Rise, Snatch and Supernatural, where he showcased his eclectic prowess as an actor. However, he truly found his breakout role in the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, where his portrayal of Alfie won hearts and garnered significant attention, propelling him into the spotlight.
Laviscount possesses a boisterous charm and charisma that aligns perfectly with the iconic persona of James Bond. Also, he fits the age demographic being considered for a younger iteration of the famed spy, as reports suggest that the upcoming search for the next James Bond is leaning towards an actor who can bring freshness and a contemporary edge to the character. His name was first thrown into the mix when he mentioned the notion himself in an interview with Us Weekly. He said: “I think, at some point, to play James Bond would be the ultimate. I’d love to dive into more action roles.” Following his interview, social media was quickly alight with many fans of the actor agreeing that he would be great for the part.
5. Joseph Quinn
London-born thespian Joseph Quinn is an actor who has risen to worldwide fame at a magnificent rate, largely attributed to his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. Since starring in the mega hit series, he has gone on to star in huge movies like A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II, meaning he is now a fully-fledged A-lister. As his name has been ascending, so have statements calling him “a perfect fit” to play the next James Bond, with outlets like MSN, GQ, and Variety listing him as a candidate. To break it down a little; he has the accent, he’s the right age, and he has significant appeal to draw in an audience. As of writing, he has not addressed the notion, so it’s unclear if the role has been discussed with him.
4. Theo James
Theo James is another actor who has rapidly shot to fame in recent years. While he has been acting for over a decade, it was his role as the suave and sophisticated Eddie Horniman in Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen that really catapulted him. He also enthralled audiences with his Primetime Emmy-nominated part in The White Lotus, a critically acclaimed series. So, it’s safe to say he is on a roll. The first thing to note is – he certainly has the right look and looks rather dapper in a suit. Secondly, he likely has enough pull to bring in new audiences, particularly younger crowds who saw him on Netflix.
In 2024, James leaped to the top of the favourites list to play the next Bond. Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, explained the reasons for this, saying: “The search for the next James Bond is hotting up and we have seen a lot of support for British actor Theo James, who has narrowed from as big as 12/1 into 5/2 second favourite. Being preceded by Aaron Taylor-Johnson who has been as short as 2/5 to step into 007’s shoes, but has now drifted to 11/10 in the market. James may well have caught the eye of executives with his performance in The Gentlemen.”
3. Josh O’Connor
Dashing and sleek, Josh O’Connor is another fresh-faced British actor making waves in Hollywood. In 2024, he garnered critical praise for his role in Challengers, sharing the screen with Mike Faist and Zendaya. He has also proven popular with British audiences after portraying Prince Charles in the beloved series, The Crown. His next projects only prove that he is going to keep ascending. He is next set to star opposite Paul Mescal in The History of Sound, and he will board the star-studded Knives Out sequel, Wake Up Dead Man. So, it’s fair to say that 2025 will be a big year for the actor, which could easily put him into the running to knock Aaron Taylor-Johnson from the top spot to play Bond.
While he has expressed slight interest in playing 007, O’Connor hasn’t confirmed if he is officially in the running. When he sat down with Deadline, he said: “The truth is that … I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond? Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don’t know about it.”
2. Tom Hardy
Oscar-nominee Tom Hardy is widely regarded as one of the best actors of his generation. He has starred in array of movies, ranging from blockbusters like The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road, to indie gems like Bronson and Locke. He has also captured the attention of television audiences in hit shows like Peaky Blinders and Taboo. During his rise to fame, he has long been touted as a great fit for James Bond. At one point in time, he was the frontrunner. However, when it was announced that production were looking for a younger actor in his 30s, Hardy fell out of conention. Yet, in 2025, new research from BetVictor has suggested Hardy may now be the people’s choice for the tuxedo-wearing crime-fighter. In the poll, Hardy achieved first place with 33.47 per cent of the vote.
Hardy is mostly known for playing extremely volatile characters with a penchant for rage. Yet, he has shined as the hero on multiple occasions. And if we was to land the part of James Bond, it wouldn’t be the first time playing a spy, as he previously played Ricky Tarr, a British operative, in the critically acclaimed 2011 film, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Moreover, in 2025, he will lead the way in the long-delayed action movie Havoc, a role that could easily put him in the running if it lands well.
1. Jack O’Connell
Jack O’Connell‘s name has been thrown around a lot in the search for the next James Bond. The British star has had a perplexing career that has taken off and then died down, only to take off again. It’s fair to say that he picks his projects wisely, as he can go from a mega-budget movie like Unbroken to an arthouse flick like Little Fish. However, one thing’s for sure – he is certainly climbing fast. One factor that puts O’Connell in strong contention is the fact that he is about to star in two of 2025’s most anticipated movies – Sinners and 28 Years Later. In Sinners, he will play the lead antagonist, Remmick, described as a racist villain. In 28 Years Later, he will take a supporting role as Sir Jimmy Crystal before being bumped up to the lead star in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
Poised for a successful year, this puts O’Connell high in the odds. What’s more, he has already fully established himself with British audiences thanks to his roles in popular TV shows like Skins, Rogue Heroes, and films like Eden Lake, This Is England, and Back to Black. Out of these projects, it is Rogue Heroes that has got the most people talking, with many going to social media to voice their desires for him to play the next James Bond.
