10 Actresses Who Own A Film Production Company

Since the turn of the 21st century, more actresses have successfully launched their film production company. The need to own film production companies is often borne from a need to have creative control over production and to tell unique stories. By producing films, these actresses can finance (or co-finance) projects.
From founding production companies to fostering diverse talent, these actresses have redefined Hollywood’s power dynamics and shaped the future of filmmaking. They’re rewriting the script for themselves and providing a platform for fresh voices and bold stories. These are xx top actresses who own successful film production companies.
1. Drew Barrymore — Flower Films
Drew Barrymore is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and successful actresses. She began her career when she was 11 months old, having starred in a commercial. At age 7, she landed her breakthrough role in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film’s success made Barrymore an instant sensation. Choosing to have more creative control over her work, she co-founded Flower Films, Inc. in 1995 with Nancy Juvonen.
Since then, Flower Films has produced 15 feature-length movies and several TV shows, including The Drew Barrymore Show and Princess Power animated series. Its first film was the 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed. Other notable movies under the company include Charlie’s Angels and its 2003 sequel, Donnie Darko (2001), 50 First Dates (2004), and He’s Just Not That Into You. Its last produced movie was the 2020 The Stand In.
2. Queen Latifah — Flavor Unit Entertainment
Queen Latifah successfully transitioned from being a rapper and singer into acting and became one of the most successful African American female actresses. Back in 1995, Queen Latifah co-founded her film production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment, with Shakim Compere. Unsurprisingly, the company’s debut project was The Queen Latifah Show, which aired from 1999 to 2001.
The production company also later produced the comedy-drama series Single Ladies (2011–2015) and Scream: Resurrection (2019). Flavor Unit Entertainment currently produces the Queen Latifah-led crime drama series The Equalizer. Its first produced movie was the 2004 The Cookout. Several other notable films under the company include Beauty Shop (2005), Just Wright (2010), and Deuces (2017).
3. Salma Hayek — Ventanarosa
Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek has long joined the list of actresses who own film production companies. Salma Hayek founded Ventanarosa in 1999. The company’s name is Spanish for “pink window.” Ventanarosa’s debut film was the 1999 Spanish-language movie El Coronel No Tiene Quien Le Escriba. Although it didn’t make the final cut, it was selected as a Mexican entry at the 72nd Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Oscar. Ventanarosa’s most famous project is the 2002 biographical drama Frida, in which Salma Hayek portrayed the title character, the surrealist Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. One of Ventanarosa’s upcoming films will co-star Hayek and Anne Hathaway.
4. Tina Fey — Little Stranger, Inc 2001
The multi-talented Tina Fey is a successful comedian, writer, actor, and producer. Tina Fey founded Little Stranger, Inc. on January 5, 2001. Its first project was the award-winning 30 Rock (2006–2013). Other TV shows under the company include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015–2019), Girls5eva, and Mulligan. So far, Little Stranger, Inc. has produced only three feature-length movies. These include the 2015 Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016), and the 2024 Mean Girls.
5. Amy Poehler — Paper Kite Productions
Following in Tina Fey’s footsteps is former fellow Saturday Night Live cast member, friend, and frequent collaborator Amy Poehler. A year later, Poehler founded her film production company, Paper Kite Productions, on August 14, 2002. Besides currently producing Amy Poehler’s podcast series Say More with Dr? Sheila, Paper Kite Productions has produced several TV shows and films. A few of its famous produced TV shows include The Mighty B! (2008–2011), Russian Doll (2019–2022), Baking It (2021–2023), and Harlem.
6. Elizabeth Banks — Brownstone Productions
Elizabeth Banks co-founded Brownstone Productions with her husband, Max Handelman, on October 16, 2002. Brownstone Productions’ first project was the Bruce Willis-led Surrogates (2009). Its most successful project is the Pitch Perfect trilogy films, released from 2012 to 2017. It also produced the 2019 third installment of the Charlie’s Angels film series. In 2023, it produced Cocaine Bear and Bottoms. Brownstone Productions has also produced projects on television, including Shrill (2019–2021) and the game show Press Your Luck.
7. Charlize Theron — Denver and Delilah Productions
Arguably one of the Queens of science fiction, Charlize Theron is one of the world’s highest-paid actresses. In 2003, she decided to own a film production company to have more control and artistic liberties. About a decade before she adopted her children, Theron was known for loving her dogs. Unsurprisingly, she named her film production company, Denver and Delilah Productions, after them.
The company’s first project was the 2003 biographical crime drama Monster. Over the years, it has raked up an impressive film credit. These include Young Adult (2011), Atomic Blonde (2017), Tully (2018), Gringo (2018), and Long Shot (2019). It also co-produced the 2019 Murder Mystery. Its latest films are The Old Guard (2020) and its sequel, The Old Guard 2. Denver and Delilah Productions also produced the Award-nominated Mindhunter series.
8. Natalie Portman — Handsomecharlie Films
Natalie Portman joined the list of actresses with film production companies in 2007. Portman named the company Handsome Charlie in honor of her late dog. However, the company has produced only four feature-length films since its inception. Its biggest Box Office success was the 2011 No Strings Attached. Its other films include Hesher (2010), Jane Got a Gun (2015), and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016).
9. Margot Robbie — LuckyChap Entertainment
Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment was founded in 2014. She co-founded it with her husband, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr. LuckyChap Entertainment’s first project was the 2017 biographical sports mockumentary black comedy I, Tonya. Other notable films under its belt include Birds of Prey (2020), Boston Strangler (2023), Barbie (2023), Saltburn (2023), and My Old Ass (2024). LuckyChap Entertainment has also produced a few TV shows, including Dollface (2019–2022), Maid (2021), and Mike (2022).
10. Reese Witherspoon — Pacific Standard & Hello Sunshine
Actress Reese Witherspoon’s film-producing career began in 2000. Her first company was Type A Films. In 2012, she merged it with Bruna Papandrea‘s production company, Make Movies. Their merger produced the film production company known as Pacific Standard. Under Pacific Standard, the company produced the award-nominated HBO black comedy Big Little Lies and the Academy Award-nominated film Gone Girl (2014).
After Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea split in 2016, Witherspoon co-founded Hello Sunshine with Seth Rodsky. Since Witherspoon still withheld full control over Pacific Standard, the company was made a subsidiary under the new Hello Sunshine production company. Hello Sunshine produced projects such as The Morning Show and Your Place or Mine (2023). If you enjoyed reading about actresses who own a film production company, check out these movies from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.
