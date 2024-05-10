Why The Kingdom Of The Planet of The Apes Looks Promising

It’s been seven years since the last Planet of the Apes film. When the series was rebooted under the vision of Matt Reeves, it was a highly praised trilogy that expanded on the original concept and showcased how to make a compelling blockbuster. Since War of the Planet of the Apes, Matt Reeves has moved on to The Batman universe. Stepping behind the camera is Wes Ball, a filmmaker who is largely known for his Maze Runner adaptations. Here’s the official synopsis of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
Several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. A new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
The upcoming follow-up to the reboot saga features veteran William H. Macy, with Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and Eka Darville. The hype surrounding Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is massive because the trailers have been an excellent showcase that expands the trilogy into deeper themes.
It Properly Picks Up Where Matt Reeves Left Off
It’s a shame that Caesar won’t return for this trilogy, but it’s understandable why Wes Ball went in a different direction. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes seems to be doing a reverse on history – documenting the evolution (or downfall) of mankind through the eyes of these apes. Caesar’s journey was just the first step of this ever-evolving franchise. The next feature showcases a promising form for the new band of characters.
The authoritative leader aspect is nothing new. However, the most fascinating portion is how humans and apes became so divided in this world. Though War of the Planet of the Apes featured another human villain who wanted to wipe out Caesar and his colony, the humans and animals could still work together for the most part.
What happened since that period? The trailer does an excellent job of showcasing some of the events that led to mankind’s near extinction, but without giving too much away in the process. Though Wes Ball isn’t necessarily coming off a hot series, it’s nice that he’s taken the same character and story-driven approach to Apes instead of focusing on the spectacle and action.
The World Building
Other than apes being the dominant species of this generation, this world is a fascinating lens on society. Though the Apes are living under a rule where they reign supreme, there remains tension and turmoil in the kingdom they reside in. The Apes franchise has always been interesting because the money is in exploring a culture that’s different than anything else.
It’s not just because they’re apes, it’s how these animals can learn and grow in an ever-changing environment. Understanding how similar and different the cultures are portrayed in these films has always been a fun case study. Though these creatures are animals, they act just like human beings, and it’s a fun parallel to the way society has evolved throughout time. The world-building in this series has always been one of its greatest strengths, it’s why some of the best moments are the quieter ones that allow us to dive into the psyche of these characters.
The Action
Of course, you can’t have a film of this nature without incredible action set pieces. Nothing particularly stands out as new or innovative, but the visuals of this film look incredible. The Apes look photo-realistic. The environments perfectly embody the message they’re trying to convey to this world. But the few action set pieces displayed looked great!
It’s nice that the story was focused on first, highlighting that this is more a character-driven film akin to what Matt Reeves did previously. However, they seemingly didn’t go the lazy route in crafting the action. As I previously mentioned, nothing particularly stands out on the action front, but it’s clear that the action is a pivotal point in the narrative, which is better than having action for the sake of cool action. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has all the tools to be something great. Hopefully, it lives up to the expectations the previous films set.