Jirah Mayweather: Life as Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter

The house of Mayweather resonates with fame, prestige, and aggression — directly translating to big names in the boxing ring. Floyd Mayweather’s father and uncles — they’ve all been in the ring and they’ve all made a name for themselves, although not as big as the 15-time major championships winner himself. His personal life has been turbulent since his childhood, with his mother being a drug addict and several more problems. However, Mayweather’s children — five of them — are busy making a name for themselves. Which brings us to Jirah Mayweather.
Jirah Mayweather was born on June 20, 2003. In this article, we’ll delve into her personal life, her relationship with her parents and siblings, social media influence, and overall plans for the future. Only a little is known about her so let’s jump right in.
Jirah Mayweather’s Early Life
Jirah Mayweather was born to Jose Harris, an actress, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. in LA, California. She grew up in the same city alongside two of her elder siblings (she has two more step-siblings) and her mother. Her parents were never really married but continued to co-parent her until she was 17 years old. She graduated from her high school in 2021 and posted her graduation pictures with the caption, “Mama I did it.”
Who is Jirah Mayweather’s Mother?
Jirah Mayweather’s mother, Jose Harris, an actress was a wonderful woman and a parent to three children (Koraun Mayweather, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, and Jirah Mayweather) that she had with Floyd Mayweather. Despite having a turbulent relationship with Jirah Mayweather’s father, the couple did a great job at raising high-achieving children. However, Jirah Mayweather’s mother, sadly, passed away on March 10, 2020, in an incident that was reported as a drug overdose. She was found dead in her car. Of course, this caused major pain to her children and Floyd Mayweather himself.
How Many Siblings Does Jirah Mayweather Have?
Jirah Mayweather has a total of four siblings. Two of whom are her step-siblings Iyanna Mayweather and Drevion Cromwell (Floyd Mayweather’s adopted child) and the other two are Koraun Mayweather and Zion Shamaree Mayweather. Her father, Floyd Mayweather, was with her mother for about roughly 10-15 years as partners.
What Does Jirah Mayweather Do?
Jirah Mayweather may be young but she has grown up in a good spotlight because of her parents. Plus, one of her brothers is a musician and the other one is interested in sports. Because of her young age, there are no reported business ventures associated with her as of yet. However, she does have an active YouTube channel and a fast-growing Instagram.
Jirah Mayweather’s Social Media Journey
Jirah Mayweather keeps her followers updated with her glam posts in different cool outfits. She isn’t very fond of posting pictures with her family (brothers, sister, or father) but her Instagram profile picture is with her mother. She clearly dearly loved her and the fact that she passed when Jirah Mayweather was just 17 years old, has probably also left an impact on her. However, posing with expensive cars and great-looking outfits is one thing she frequently posts — as it runs in the family. She currently has over 250,000 followers on her Instagram.
Floyd Mayweather and Jirah Mayweather’s Relationship
Jirah Mayweather is Floyd Mayweather’s youngest child. On top of it, she’s a daughter. Her social media timeline clearly depicts that she has all the financial support from her father. There are several pictures of Floyd Mayweather on the internet with all his children and they all seem pretty close to each other. “My kids are the future of the Mayweather family and of the Mayweather brand,” the boxing icon says.
Jirah Mayweather’s Career, Dreams, and Future Plans
Her future plans, career aspirations, and dreams remain shadowed because she barely shares this info with the public. However, given that Jirah Mayweather recently graduated her high school about 2 years ago and her family owns substantial wealth, she’d likely soon step into ventures of her own, possibly in fashion and influencing. She’s inspired by her mother too so a career in acting also seems like a potential career path for her. Her step-sister, Iyanna Mayweather, who also is a mother now, is famous herself and has 1M+ followers on her Instagram.