7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Witcher’s Wilson Radjou-Pujalte

There’s no doubt that his is a familiar face, especially since he starred in the hit Netflix series, The Witcher. However, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte has been in the limelight for quite some time. Starting off as a child actor, he has commendably forged a path for himself in the industry.
Beyond his role as Dara in The Witcher, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot more to the actor. In fact, way before that, he was already building a career in showbiz. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about the star himself.
1. He’s A British-born Actor
Born on 15 May 2002, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte is an English actor — born and bred. He also goes by the name Wilson Mbomio. While it’s not explicitly stated, he most likely has Equatorial Guinean roots based on his surname. His parents happen to be a part of the entertainment industry. Needless to say, this probably influenced his decision to become an actor.
2. He Had An Early Start In Acting
As mentioned earlier, his parents work in the entertainment industry. So, it makes sense that he caught the acting bug quite early on. But that was not his only influence. Apparently, the actor spent lots of time watching movies and TV shows. By the time he was in elementary school, he already gained a keen interest in the craft. However, it wasn’t till he was 13 that he landed an uncredited role as one of the orphans in the 2015 movie Pan.
Once he got to secondary school, his interest shifted to rugby. But that dream was dashed away when it became clear that he didn’t have the right build for the sport. However, all roads led back to acting, which he decided to concentrate on while enrolled in university.
3. The Actor Was A Nickelodeon Star
Lots of child actors get some much-deserved recognition on channels like Nickelodeon. This was the case for Wilson Radjou-Pujalte. He joined the second season of the show Hunter Street as Jacob “Jake” Hunter. Altogether, he was the sixth to join the rag-tag group of orphans. However, his character was written off, and he didn’t return for Season 4. This was most likely due to other professional commitments.
4. Wilson Radjou-Pujalte’s Role In “Pan” Kickstarted His Career
Mere months after he played a small role in Pan, things started looking up for the actor. Radjou-Pujalte was then cast as Young John Luther in the short music video “Murdah Loves John”. Then in 2016, he starred as Dodger in five episodes of the drama TV series Dickensian. That same year, he also played Young Hannibal in the documentary series Barbarians Rising. The storyline follows the rise and fall of the Roman Empire.
It’s safe to say that the saying “… when it rains, it pours” applies perfectly here, as he was cast as Aladdin in Jamillah and Aladdin that very same year. This served as his breakthrough role and cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with. It also made him somewhat of a household name in the UK.
5. He’s Not Active On Social Media
Considering his age and fame, this makes him somewhat of a unicorn. The star has garnered a total of 21,000 followers on the social platform. However, he hardly shares any content. So far, he has a total of two posts on his page. Even more, he follows only 184 people. It’s safe to say that he’s pretty much a private person and prefers to keep his life under wraps.
6. Wilson Radjou-Pujalte Enjoys Playing Sports
When he’s not getting his acting on, it’s safe to say that he has a handful of hobbies. At the top of that list lies basketball. Apparently, he enjoys shooting hoops with his close friends whenever he gets the chance. This is probably one of the ways he remains fit for his movie and TV roles. However, he does also visit the gym a few times a week to keep things tight.
7. He Loves To Travel
When wanderlust comes a-knocking, Radjou-Pujalte gladly answers the call. So far, he has been to a ton of countries in Europe, including Paris, France. While he was there, the star took in the sights and even visited Disneyland. He has also visited the United States, more specifically, staying in New York and Los Angeles.