Here’s Everything We Need to Know About Inside Out 2

During the 2022 version of the D23 Expo, it was confirmed by Pixar that Inside Out 2 was currently in production. In November of 2023, a trailer for the upcoming film was officially released. Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2015 blockbuster, Inside Out.
The sequel might be coming nine years after the first film, but its chronological setting is a year after the events of Inside Out. The possibility of a sequel was hinted at by the end of the film. Then a year later, in 2016, Pete Docter had started working on ideas for the sequel.
When Is The Release Date for Inside Out?
Inside Out 2 is a summer release, just like the first film. The current plan for its release date is June 14, 2024. It is not unusual for highly anticipated films like this to be released in the summer. The film has already started to hit certain records as its trailer has the highest launch numbers for any Disney film gaining 157 million across platforms.
This June 14 release date is solely reserved for theatre releases. Since it is a joint production from Disney and Pixar, the film is expected to be available on Disney Plus after its release. However, the date for this has not been confirmed. There have also been some worries that Inside Out 2 may never be made available on Disney Plus as Inside Out is currently not on that platform.
What Will Inside Out 2 Be About?
In the first film, we are introduced to the core five emotions. These emotions are Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust. They are the emotions that steer the life of 11-year-old Riley who has recently moved from Minnesota to San Francisco with her family. Joy is the leader of the group, as she steers most of their actions but the move has caused Riley to act out, leading to her running away. This is abated when Sadness takes over and leads to catharsis that makes Riley realise what she is doing. When the film ends, a new button that says “puberty” is added to the console the emotions use.
Inside Out 2 returns to Riley’s head, this time we are getting a Riley who is about to start experiencing the tumultuous phase that is Puberty. The button at the end of Inside Out was a hint at what the sequel might be about. It was confirmed in the trailer. Inside Out 2 is supposed to address the problems that come with puberty. One of these problems is Anxiety. In the trailer, a new character named Anxiety is introduced to the core five emotions. Anxiety also signals that it is not alone when it says “We wanted to make such a good first impression.”
Who Will Star In The New Inside Out?
Amy Poehler voiced the lead character Joy, in the first film. She will be reprising her role in the new Inside Out 2. Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black, who voiced Sadness and Anger, respectively, would be returning to play the same characters they did in Inside Out while Maya Hawke joins the cast as Anxiety.
Significant changes have been made to the cast of Inside Out. Some of the bigger stars who voiced characters in the first film won’t be reprising their roles. They are Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader. Kaling voiced Disgust while Hader was Fear. Tony Hale now voices Fear while Liza Lapira voices Disgust. The reason for their absence from the film is based on contractual differences.
Poehler had apparently been able to bag a significant pay raise for the upcoming movie. Her raise reportedly got up to $5 million, and it also included some bonuses. This was not offered to the rest of the cast, who were believed to have only been offered $100,000. This led to the exit of Kaling and Hader from the film. The actors are not the only part of the original film that won’t be returning, Pete Docter who wrote and produced Inside Out, is also absent from this film. However the reason for this is not the same. Docter had worked on a number of Pixar films and in 2021 took on a more senior position at the company, taking him away from the work of animating that he had previously done at Pixar.
