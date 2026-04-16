Dexter Sol Ansell: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Egg, The New GoT Star

Game of Thrones’ new prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has positioned Dexter Sol Ansell as the next big star of the franchise. The British actor is one of the best aspects of the slow-burn fantasy drama, set a hundred years before GoT. He stars alongside Peter Claffey as Egg, an insignificant Knight’s unassuming squire, exposed as Prince Aegon Targaryen in Episode 3.
As the story unfolds, Dexter is poised to emerge as a central character of the series. Being his first lead role, the HBO series helmed by George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker will help the Brit secure more leading roles to consolidate his growing Hollywood reputation. Before the GoT prequel, Ansell starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), Robin and the Hoods (2024), and Here (2024). The following are facts worth knowing about the new star of the popular franchise.
1. Dexter Sol Ansell Began His Career At Age 4
The Game of Thrones prequel has earned Ansell increased visibility, but he isn’t a newbie in the industry. His career dates back to 2019, when he made his small-screen debut as Lucas Taylor in Kevin Laffan’s soap opera, Emmerdale Farm. He was only four years old at the time and could barely read when he took on the role. To deal with the long script he received, Dexter Sol Ansell relied on his mother, Debbie Ansell, to learn the words line by line. Performing alongside Olivia Bromley, who played his character’s mother, Ansell had a smooth debut experience, paving the way for more roles in The Midwich Cuckoos and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, his first movie.
2. His Older Sister Is A Singer And Actor
Happy 13th Bithtday to my daughter Siena 🥳
You are the most special girl I could have ever wished for. I love you so much x
Sorry that I am not with you today, but I hope you have a fantastic day darling x pic.twitter.com/eTpJtpFkLo
— Jonathan Ansell G4 (@JonathanAnsell) November 24, 2023
The Egg actor is one of two children born to Debbie and Jonathan Ansell. His older sister, Siena Valentine Ansell, is a singer and actor. While she’s yet to gain mainstream recognition like her younger brother, she has featured in several local productions, including a 2025 DAPT (Damien Poole Theatre Arts) production of The Little Mermaid, wherein she played Ariel.
In fact, Dexter Sol Ansell got his start through Siena’s involvement with performing arts. The older Ansell was attending the Scala School of Performing Arts in Leeds, United Kingdom, where her grandmother learned about an ongoing audition for Emmerdale Farm. She took Dexter to the audition, marking the beginning of his career journey.
3. Dexter’s Father Competed In The First Season Of The X Factor
Some time with this little man 🤘#dublin #filming #chaperone pic.twitter.com/rxFvvQ9n7W
— Jonathan Ansell G4 (@JonathanAnsell) October 22, 2024
Dexter Sol Ansell’s father, Jonathan Ansell, is the lead singer of G4, a London vocal group that rose to fame through The X Factor. Alongside Mike Christie, Matt Stiff, and Ben Thapa, Dexter’s father competed in the premiere season of the British reality music competition. That was in 2004, and G4 put up a great showing.
The group fell short of winning the season, but their second-place position earned them enough visibility to launch their career. G4 disbanded in 2007, allowing Jonathan to pursue a solo career with Universal Classics and Jazz on a £1 million record deal. The group reunited in 2014. A decade later, they released a new studio album titled “G4:20” to celebrate their 20th anniversary since The X Factor.
4. His Mother Once Hosted Quizmania
Well today I had a bit of unexpected fun! Went to a meeting and ended up recording a radio demo. They say expect the unexpected don’t they! (Whoever they are 😆) #radio #radiodemo #unexpected pic.twitter.com/UlL0ODs1H4
— Debbie King- This is My Movie (@imdebbieking) February 8, 2019
Dexter Sol Ansell’s mom also works in showbusiness as a producer, filmmaker, director, and television host. She began her career as an assistant producer on The Big Breakfast, a Channel 4 television show that ran from 1992 to 2002. Debbi has worked with multiple networks over the years, including Sky, ITV, BBC, Nickelodeon, and Disney. However, she is best known for hosting Quizmania, an interactive TV show she co-created.
5. Dexter Sol Ansell Is Considering Becoming A Veterinarian Or Scientist In The Future
The Egg actor hails from a family of entertainers. Apart from his birth family, his maternal lineage produced several performers. His great-grandfather performed on stage and screen, just like his grandmother, and his great-grandmother was a dancer. Given all of that, it’s easy to see how he was drawn to the performing arts. Ansell’s mom thinks he will have a lifetime career in acting. “I think he could go all the way with the acting,” she told The Yorkshire Post back in 2022.
“Every time he does a job, the director is blown away… It’s his concentration and focus on set for his age and how he commits to the character each and every time,” added Debbie. She is right. Dexter Sol Ansell’s portfolio and acting range have been impressive. Should he focus on acting with that level of skill and commitment, he’s bound to become a dominant figure in the industry. Be that as it may, the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms actor isn’t certain he will dedicate his life to the craft. He has his eyes set on becoming a veterinarian or scientist in the future. Check out what really happened to Gotti star Spencer Lofranco.
Follow Us