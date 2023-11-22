The Top Five Moments Of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

We finally return to The Hunger Games eight years later. However, the journey of Katniss Everdeen is done as The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will go back 64 years to focus on a young Coriolanus Snow before he became a tyrannical monster of Panem. The synopsis of the prequel is as follows:
The Young Coriolanus is the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.
The upcoming Hunger Games prequel stars Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow. The film has a star-studded cast that also includes Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Jason Schwartzman. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be released worldwide on November 17, 2023. Check out the top five moments of the final trailer below.
What Are The Hunger Games For?
That is the ultimate question for the entire prequel. We’ve heard Snow in the original films discuss the purpose of the Hunger Games, but it would be interesting to see how different the philosophy is this time around. This is under a new regime that was 64 years before Snow’s time, so surely, some themes and values that weren’t presented in the original three films will be added here.
To open the trailer with such an important statement is powerful. It brings back the political themes that resonated with audiences in the first set of books and movies. Plus, it’s a great summary of what the purpose of this prequel is. It’s about Coriolanus Snow, but this is the first time we’re getting up close and personal with the Capital, so the scope of this world is quite foreign from what we witnessed previously. This could be a very compelling film if done correctly.
Imagine If That Was Your Name That They Pulled
It’s clear from the early portion of the trailers that the powers of the Hunger Games could care less about their victims. They’re nothing but a source of entertainment, and Snow is being trained to treat them like show dogs. However, the moment of flipping the switch is quite crucial. Snow lives in an upper-class society so he’s never been in the shoes of poor victims of the district. It would be great if this subject was explored even further beyond this statement. It would give a deeper insight into Snow’s psyche and it could be fun seeing him in such perilous danger.
If You Want To Protect People Then It’s Essential To Accept What Human Beings Are
Viola Davis looks great in The Ballad of Snakes & Songbirds. Visually, she stands out as someone unique and her mindset is surely intriguing. Does she believe that people are animals? Or is there a deeper saying that has a hint of truth in a world that seems so cruel to anyone who’s not rich? There are so many possibilities to take with this complex premise. Dr. Volumnia Gaul doesn’t come across as a villain, but it’s fascinating that she’s deeply embedded in such a twisted morality. Just like focusing on the beginnings of Snow is quite compelling, so is the true understanding of The Capital and why these people are treating innocent and harmless citizens like cattle.
I’ve Seen What War Does To People
It appears that we’ll get deeper into Snow’s family roots. Some of the best villains in films are sparked by a tragedy that changed them as human beings. Just how much has the war hurt Snow and his family? More importantly, what are the psychological effects that it has on the future President of Panem? It’s important to understand both the antagonist and protagonist. That sense of motivation can make audiences think differently of a character (in a good way) who was such a monster when he was first introduced.
The Hunger Games
Of course, the star of this series is the competition itself. What makes this feel fresh is that this is 64 years before Katniss Everdeen even existed. There are surely differences in the game during this period than when Snow took over. Exactly how much has the Hunger Games changed? It would be fun to see how identical these sets of games are during this period. Plus, the action sequences here look very exciting and clever this time around.
