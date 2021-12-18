Five Terrible Films Involving The Cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home

In less than a month, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in theaters, and the latest adventure involves Peter Parker battling numerous villains outside of the multi-verse. The highly anticipated feature also stars Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, Benedict Cumerbatch, and Willem DaFoe. This article will list the five terrible movies involving the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The only films exempt from this list are animated and superhero features. Let’s get started with the first movie:
Cherry
Venturing out of the Spidey suit is Tom Holland as Cherry, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name; Cherry a college dropout who serves time in Iraq as an Army medic. He returns home a hero, but the scars from the battlefield remain as Cherry is dealing with undiagnosed PTSD, along with his drug addiction and the soldier’s life is on a downward spiral. Cherry is forced to turn to bank robbing to aid his addiction, which drastically affects his relationship with his one true love. Brimming with too much potential, Cherry ultimately becomes a confused, muddled mess that’s mostly a pedestrian exercise when it comes to the subject of addiction, crime, and war. Cherry is stylish and has some effective moments here and there thanks to the performances of Holland and Ciara Bravo. Far from the worst film on the list, but given the level of talent in front and behind the camera, this should’ve been a better movie.
Zoolander No. 2
In this outrageously dumb sequel to the 2001 hit, former models Derek Zoolander and Hansel put themselves back into the spotlight after walking away from the business years prior. The friends are shocked at how much the business has changed, but more importantly, agent Valentina Valencia needs their help to find the culprits responsible for killing off the most famous pop stars in the world. An unnecessary sequel that’s jam packed with cameos galore. Zoolander No. 2 is dumb, but not in a funny and entertaining way, and it fails to add anything fresh or exciting from its surprisingly great predecessor. Stiller and Wilson help carry the film to some decent chuckles, and Penelope Cruz’s performance is filled with energy, but Zoolander No. 2 is a lazy and often bland film that fails to truly capitalize on its screwball premise.
Zookeeper
This is a Kevin James movie, so expect a lot of jokes revolving his weight and falling over things. This 2011 misfire sees the actor looking for a long-term companion; however, when it’s revealed that he plans to leave his zookeeping job behind, the animals try to teach the zookeeper a thing or two about love. An odd Dr. Dolittle-style romantic comedy, there’s something here with Zookeeper’s weird premise; however, the film relies on juveniles jokes and gags that will likely make your children laugh, but adults will roll their eyes over the lazy slapstick humor. The conventions of Kevin James’s type of comedy get boring extremely quickly, despite the actor giving it his all in a role that’s barely written with much effort.
Held Up
Before Jamie Foxx was taken seriously as an actor, the comedian played rote films like Held Up, which sees him as a successful Chicago businessman whose in the midst of a grand vacation with his beautiful fiancé. Michael Dawson’s live takes a turn for the worst when his girlfriend breaks off the engagement when she finds out that he’s used his savings to buy a new car; however, things truly go downhill for the couple when they’re stuck in the middle of a gas station robbery. There’s some dark comedic potential here, though Foxx and Nia Long’s performances are a bit off; however, Held Up suffers from a bad script. Despite the film only being 1-hour and 29 minutes, Help Up feels like a slog because there’s too many talking scenes that’s neither funny or interesting, and the comedy as a whole falls flat due to the stereotypical and lazy jokes that accompany them.
Wild Hogs
Featuring the talented cast of Tim Allen, John Travolta, and Martin Lawrence, this on-the-nose comedy sees the middle-aged friends take a motorcycle trip. This in turn uproots their ordinary lifestyle and the gang encounter the Del Fuegos, a hardcore gang who’s none too pleased about the middle-aged riders and their antics. Allen, Travolta, and Lawrence display a nice chemistry together and there’s a couple of chuckle worthy gags here and there, but like most of the comedies listed, Wild Hogs settles for the easy jokes that doesn’t naturally come from the average story itself. The premise of three men trying to rediscover themselves during a mid-life crisis can produce funny results, but the lame jokes and abundance of slapstick hold the film back from its true potential.