How The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Characters Relate to The Hunger Games

It’s always fascinating to dig into the world of The Hunger Games. But this time, it’s not the fiery Mockingjay, Katniss, we’re exploring. Instead, let’s rewind the clock to see young Coriolanus Snow and the early days of Panem in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is all set to arrive in cinemas on November 17, 2023.
Imagine a Panem that’s different and yet eerily similar to what we know. That’s the Panem of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This prequel not only gives us a look into the origins of familiar faces but also shows how history has a sneaky way of repeating itself. Let’s find out how the characters in this prequel connect and mirror those we’ve grown to love (or loathe) in the original series.
Tigris Snow is Coriolanus Snow’s Cousin
So first up, we’ve got Tigris Snow, played by Hunter Schafer in the upcoming prequel, and Eugenie Bondurant in the original series. Now, to some, the last name Snow might sound familiar. Well, that’s because it is. Tigris is none other than Coriolanus Snow’s older cousin. But she’s not just any cousin – she’s his confidante and the one he turns to for advice.
Fast forward a bit, and she ends up playing a key role as a stylist in the Games. Remember in the original series when Katniss gets some unexpected help? Yes, that’s Tigris stepping up big time in overturning Donald Sutherland’s cruel president of Panem. It’s cool to see how their lives intertwined way before Katniss even entered the picture.
Coriolanus Snow Is the Young Version of the Tyrannical President of Panem
Stepping back in time, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes introduces a younger, and perhaps more idealistic, Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth. Long before he dons the mantle of Panem’s fearsome President, he’s a mentor gearing up for the 10th Hunger Games. It’s interesting to witness this transition in the trailers. The contrast between the young Coriolanus and President Snow that fans love to despise provides the very layer the prequel is named after. As evident by the trailer, the realities of his world are going to compel him to become a snake for Lucy Gray Baird.
Lucy Gray Baird Hails From District 12 and Sings, Just as Katniss Everdeen
Lucy Gray Baird is played by Rachel Zegler in the upcoming prequel. Much like the iconic Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence), she also belongs to District 12 and is chosen as a tribute. Hailing from the coal-rich district, Lucy Gray has a spirit that resonates with the later Mockingjay. Beyond just their shared district, both have an affinity for music and use their voices not just for songs but as a means of expression and, at times, resistance. Lucy Gray is a member of the Covey, a traveling musician group, and her songs are about life in the districts. The parallels between these two characters are undeniable and both the characters perfectly set the stage for each other.
Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman Comes From the Family of Caesar Flickerman
In the trailer and stream of broadcast teasers, the franchise has also introduced Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, played by Jason Schwartzman. He’s the host of the 10th Hunger Games. And if the last name sounds familiar, it’s because Lucky is an ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, the host of the Hunger Games from the original series. Lucky sets the stage for the Flickerman legacy, laying down the groundwork for the entertainment factor that the Hunger Games would eventually evolve into.
The Plot and Characters of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Subtly Reflects That History Repeats Itself
The series is written by Suzanne Collins and it is her brilliance that reflects in the prequel. The prequel series was written after the existing books were already turned into films. And yet, to be able to pen down the events of the 10th annual Hunger Games, and take the story back to its roots is a feat in itself. What’s striking is how it echoes sentiments from the original trilogy.
Characters, events, and themes from the prequel seem eerily familiar, hinting at the cyclical nature of power, oppression, and rebellion. This subtle mirroring serves as a reminder: that history has a way of coming full circle. Even as society changes and progresses, certain dynamics remain consistent. Tyranny remains wrong and it’s inevitable for innocent and good people to eventually rise back up for their rights. The two series set generations apart, underscore that while faces and names might change, the underlying currents of human nature and societal structures persist.