8 Seth Meyers Movies You Probably Forgot About

Over the years, Seth Meyers movies have often been overshadowed by his television career as a comedian and late-night talk show host. While he didn’t star in Box Office hits, he left his mark in a few comedies and roles that highlighted his charm. In the broader world of comedy, Meyers’ work in film serves as a reminder that not all careers follow a predictable trajectory.
Unlike many of his Saturday Night Live colleagues, Seth Meyers kept his Hollywood forays short and sweet. While these roles never turned him into a leading man, they provide a glimpse into how he translated his wit from TV to the big screen. While he has remained the host of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers for over a decade, here’s a look at 8 Seth Meyers movies that many of today’s audiences forgot he starred in.
1. See This Movie (2004)
Seth Meyers made his film debut in David Rosenthal’s comedy See This Movie. He was cast as Jake Barrymore, one of the lead characters, alongside John Cho. The comedy follows two friends who bluff their way into the Montreal World Film Festival. As one of the lead characters, Meyers’ role gave him more screen time than many of his later movie appearances.
Meyers’ character is central to the chaotic plot, marking a rare instance where Meyers carried a feature-length project rather than appearing in just a cameo or supporting role. While the movie itself didn’t make waves in Hollywood and flew under the radar, it remains notable as Seth Meyers’ most substantial film role to date.
2. American Dreamz (2006)
In Paul Weitz’s 2006 comedy American Dreamz, Seth Meyers took on a supporting role as Chet Krogl. Cast alongside a star-studded cast that included Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid, Willem Dafoe, Mandy Moore, and even John Cho, Meyers played Moore’s agent caught up in the chaos of the movie’s satirical take on talent competitions. While not in the lead, Meyers’ performance added humor to the ensemble cast. His screen time may have been limited, but he stood out by delivering lines with his trademark dry delivery. American Dreamz is one of those Seth Meyers movies audiences might not even remember he starred in, but it’s worth noting as part of his filmography.
3. Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
One of the more surprising entries in Seth Meyers’ filmography is his appearance in the Brendan Fraser-led fantasy action-adventure film Journey to the Center of the Earth. Meyers plays Professor Alan Kitzens, a minor supporting character who appears early in the movie. While the role is small, it stands out because it’s quite different from the comedic parts for which he is usually associated. While his appearance is brief, it is a reminder that Meyers’ career has included a few unexpected detours. This cameo-style role in Journey to the Center of the Earth is easily one of the Seth Meyers movies that many viewers have forgotten about.
4. Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
In yet another blink-and-you-miss-it role, Seth Meyers makes a quick but unforgettable cameo that adds a spark of humor to the romantic comedy-drama Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Meyers plays Drunk Guy in Yugo, who makes out with Lorene Scafaria’s unnamed character as Michael Cera’s Nick drives the car, alongside Kat Dennings’ character. Though his role is brief, Meyers manages to steal the spotlight for a moment. The movie might not have been popular like many other rom-coms from the 2000s, but it found moderate success at the Box Office.
5. Spring Breakdown (2009)
In the 2009 comedy Spring Breakdown, Seth Meyers stars alongside his then-SNL colleague Amy Poehler as William Rushfield. His character is the put-together fiancé of actress-comedian Rachel Dratch‘s character, Judi. Again, Meyers’ part in the film is small but significant, as he’s revealed as gay, which sets up the narrative for his wife’s wild spring break adventure that unfolds. While his screen time is short, it remains one of the most iconic Seth Meyers movies as he shared screen with a few of his SNL colleagues.
6. I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
In I Don’t Know How She Does It, Seth Meyers appears in a supporting role as Chris Bunce. He plays a colleague to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character and delivers dry humor and witty remarks throughout the film’s office scenes. Although his screen time is also short, audiences familiar with his SNL work at the time found Meyers’ performance to be a natural extension of the humor he had honed on late-night television.
7. New Year’s Eve (2011)
Seth Meyers was also part of the star-studded ensemble cast of New Year’s Eve. He plays the husband of Jessica Biel’s character, who is caught up in the chaos of the holiday. Their storyline revolved around trying to be the first couple to deliver a baby in the New Year, in hopes of winning a hospital cash prize. Although the movie generally received negative reviews, it was a commercial success, grossing $142 million against its $56 million budget.
8. Bros (2022)
One of the more recent Seth Meyers movies that audiences may have overlooked is the 2022 romantic comedy Bros. It was Meyers’ return to the big screen after a decade focusing on television. In the movie, Meyers makes a brief but amusing cameo as American politician Harvey Milk. While his appearance isn’t central to the plot, it was a major milestone in his acting career as it was the first time he was portraying a real-life figure. Bros is a great example that, despite being known to shy away from making movies, Seth Meyers continues to pop up in unexpected films.
