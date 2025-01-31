5 Best Willem Dafoe Movies

Willem Dafoe is one of the most versatile and daring actors working in Hollywood today. Born on July 22, 1955, he fell in love with acting at an early age and made his debut in the 1980 picture, Heaven’s Gate. Although his role was uncredited, it wouldn’t take long for him to become a major star, earning his first Oscar nomination in 1987 for Platoon.
Since then, he has been nominated a further 3 times. He has starred in an array of big budget blockbusters as well as a plethora of independent arthouse movies, making him one of the most eclectic talents of his era. In 2025, he lit up the screen in the critically acclaimed Nosferatu and generated Oscar buzz once again. So, in honor of his legendary career, here’s our pick of his 5 best roles.
5. Spider-Man (2002)
Willem Dafoe’s role as Norman Osborne aka Green Goblin is arguably the most commercial he has ever gotten. However, this does not mean he didn’t captivate as the iconic comic book villain. Dafoe starred in all three of Sam Raimi‘s Spider-Man movies, but it was the first picture in 2002 that garnered the most praise. Dafoe took on the role with ease, deftly switching from a likeable man to a villain you love to hate. He delivered a nuanced rendition that injected dark humor and an odd sense of charm that is hard to take your eyes off. Spider-Man grossed an astonishing $822,387,739 at the global box office, turning Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco into household names. Dafoe was already a well-established actor by this point, however, his role pushed him into the mainstream realm as younger audiences came to know who he was.
4. At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
In 2018, Julian Schnabel‘s At Eternity’s Gate enthralled audiences with its poignant and visually striking portrayal of the final days of the legendary painter Vincent van Gogh. Set against the lush landscapes of France, this critically acclaimed picture delves into the troubled mind of the artist as he battles his inner demons, exploring themes of isolation, creativity, and the quest for belonging. Willem Dafoe delivers a spellbinding performance as Van Gogh, immersing himself in the character’s passionate dedication to his art amidst the turbulence of his mental health struggles. His magnetic depiction earned him an Oscar nomination, with Variety lauding it as his greatest role since portraying Jesus Christ. Through a vivid tapestry of color and emotion, At Eternity’s Gate serves up a touching yet haunting look at the life of an artist whose vibrant vision has truly left an indelible mark on the world, illuminating the fragility of genius and the essence of human experience.
3. The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
Willem Dafoe is one of few actors brave enough to take on the role of Jesus Christ. However, given his dedication to immersion in storytelling, it’s clear he was the right man for the job. Martin Scorsese‘s The Last Temptation of Christ was released in 1988 and was quickly met with divided attention, however, Dafoe’s performance was praised across the board. Scorsese’s beautifully shot picture offers a provocative reimagining of the life of Jesus, exploring his struggles with humanity and divinity through a lens that features a fictionalized account of his temptations, including a profound journey where he imagines a normal life with love and family. It is this aspect of the movie that caused the most contention.
Despite initial backlash from religious groups who hailed the film as blasphemous, it garnered a more favorable reception from many critics, many of whom actually admired its ambitious storytelling and rich thematic depth. However, the film’s box office performance was modest, grossing only $33.8 million worldwide. Yet, in the years following its cinematic release, it has garnered a second wind, and Willem Dafoe’s raw and emotionally charged portrayal of Jesus is near-impossible to ignore, leading many to argue that he was snubbed by the Oscars that year.
2. The Lighthouse (2019)
Nosferatu is not the first time Willem Dafoe has worked with visionary filmmaker Robert Eggers and amassed widespread praise. In 2019, The Lighthouse wowed audiences and critics with its bleak look and feel, and tour de force performances from both Dafoe and his co-star Robert Pattinson. This psychological horror film thrusts viewers in the tumultuous lives of two lighthouse keepers, Thomas Wake (Dafoe) and Thomas Howard (Pattinson).
Set in the late 19th century on a remote, desolate island, the simple yet enthralling story follows the two men’s descent into madness as they grapple with isolation, turbulent seas, and the unsettling presence of the mysterious light in the lighthouse. As the days blur into nights, tension escalates between the characters, culminating in surreal and nightmarish visions that challenge their grip on reality. Although Dafoe did not receive an Oscar nomination for this role, his performance is widely regarded as one of his finest, showcasing his exceptional ability to embody the eccentric and domineering Thomas Wake. The utter depth of his immersion into this character is evident in every scene, as he oscillates between affable camaraderie and terrifying authority.
1. The Florida Project (2017)
No matter how big Willem Dafoe has gotten in Hollywood, he never shies away from smaller projects in independent cinema. The Florida Project was director Sean Baker‘s follow-up to his indie darling hit, Tangerine, which was shot entirely on an iPhone. This clearly captured the attention of Dafoe as he quickly signed up to star as Bobby in Baker’s next movie. The Florida Project is a simple, character-driven movie set over the course of one summer that focuses on a precocious six-year-old girl as she gets into mischief and adventure with her friends, all while living at a rundown motel in the shadows of Walt Disney World.
Dafoe truly stole the show as Bobby, the motel manager who appears grumpy on the surface but harbours a soft side underneath. The motel has a no long-term rental rule, however, Bobby finds himself constantly helping out families with nowhere else to go. The Florida Project is a touching drama that is at times hard to watch, yet, Dafoe adds subtle humor and levity to the picture in an understated yet powerful role. His rendition earned him his third Academy Award nomination before going on to be nominated again in 2019.
Follow Us