Kim Hawthorne: 7 Things You Didn’t Know about the Greenleaf Actress

With over three decades of acting experience, Kim Hawthorne has appeared in several critically acclaimed movies and television projects. Her name resonates with fans of the beloved OWN original series Greenleaf, where she won many fans with her portrayal of Kerissa Greenleaf. Beyond that, Hawthorne’s career has been on the rise since her debut in the 1990s, and she hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down.
Born on April 19, 1968, Kim Hawthorne got an early start in her career. Her interest in the performing arts began with musical theater, and she had a good run as a stage actress before taking to the screen. Her versatility is evident in her performances across movies and TV shows like Da Vinci’s Inquest (2000-2005), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (2019), The Lincoln Lawyer, and SEAL Team (both 2022). Overall, Hawthorne’s journey reflects resilience and dedication to her craft. Discover more intriguing facts about the Greenleaf actress below.
1. Kim Hawthorne Began Studying Opera at the Age of 12
Growing up in New Jersey, Kim Hawthorne’s first career interest was music. She began studying opera at the age of 12, paving the way for her acting career. Hawthorne was an outstanding student and earned herself a classical music scholarship to a prestigious institution before her screen acting career began. She would leverage her musical skills in her early years of acting on stage.
2. She Has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Musical Theatre
Kim Hawthorne is a classically trained performer. After studying at the School of Performing Arts (Arts High School) in Newark, New Jersey, she earned a classical music scholarship to Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in musical theater. Hawthorne graduated with honors and promptly launched her stage career.
3. She Made Her Professional Theater Debut in Off-Broadway Plays
After earning a degree in Musical Theatre, Kim Hawthorne joined the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, for her debut professional stage performance. During her stint at the regional theater, she originated the role of Minnie Dove Charles in Pearl Cleage‘s FLYIN’ WEST, working with director Kenny Leon in the play. Later in the ’90s, Hawthorne moved to New York and made her Broadway debut, performing the leading role of Queen in Cy Coleman and Ira Gasman‘s musical The Life.
4. Kim Hawthorne Earned Soap Opera Success in Her Early Screen Career Days
In the early 1990s, Kim Hawthorne transitioned to television. She first appeared on the NBC shows In the Heat of the Night and I’ll Fly Away. She was the first to star as Belinda Keefer on the popular ABC soap opera All My Children from 1995 to 1996 before Amelia Marshall replaced her. The next year, Hawthorne took over Michelle Hurd‘s role as Dana Kramer on Another World. These roles established her as a talented actress in daytime drama.
5. Kim Hawthorne Played Her First Main Role on Canadian Television
From 2000 to 2005, Kim Hawthorne gained recognition for starring as Detective Rose Williams in Da Vinci’s Inquest. She received acclaim for her strong screen presence on the critically acclaimed Canadian crime drama from seasons 4 to 7. During this time, she appeared in recurring roles on American television series, including Dark Angel and Jeremiah. She has also guest-starred on shows like The L Word, Commander in Chief, CSI: Miami, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Private Practice, Castle, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles.
6. Kerissa Greenleaf is Kim Hawthorne’s Breakout Role on the International Stage
Although she was already a successful actress when she joined OWN’s Greenleaf, Hawthorne’s performance as Kerissa Greenleaf gave her more visibility and a larger audience. The role made her a household name in mainstream television. The show is also known for its cultural significance and meaningfully explores themes of faith, love, rivalry, and family within a megachurch dynasty. The series also stars Merle Dandridge, Lamman Rucker, Keith David, and Lynn Whitfield in major roles.
7. Kim Hawthorne Has Two Sons
The Greenleaf actress often keeps details about her personal life private. As such, it’s unclear if Kim Hawthorne is single or married. However, she has two sons named Julian and Tobias. From what she has shared on her Instagram page, Tobias plays American football as a quarterback, while Julian got his mother’s musical genes. Hawthorne is always proud of her sons’ achievements.
Follow Us