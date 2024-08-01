Loni Willison’s Emotional Journey From Stardom to Struggles

When Loni Willison wedded Jeremy Jackson, it was imagined that they would become a power couple and consolidate their Hollywood reputation. This didn’t happen. The marriage barely survived two years and life has been an unfortunate fall from grace for the duo. Jackson blew a chance to give his dying career a new lease on life in 2015 when he kicked off Celebrity Big Brother for exposing Chloe Goodman’s breasts.
Later that year, the Baywatch star was arrested for two different cases of stabbing, culminating in a no-contest plea that earned him a 270-day prison sentence alongside five years of probation. While he’s out of prison and striving to redeem his life, the same can’t be said about his former wife Loni Willison. She has been roaming the streets of Los Angeles for over seven years and it seems there’s no help at sight for her.
Loni Willison’s Life And Career Began Falling Apart After Her Marriage
The Hemet, California, native started dating Jeremy Jackson in the early 2000s. They were together for years before Willison’s modeling career peaked in the mid and late 2000s, leading up to their engagement and Beach wedding in December 2012. The duo attended showbiz events together and seemed inseparable, but behind the scenes, they were in a marital turmoil that culminated in their divorce in 2014.
The separation marked the beginning of the challenges that altered the course of Loni Willison’s life, transforming her from a famous model to a homeless addict. At the height of Loni Willison’s fame, she was known for her marriage to Jackson and celebrated for her modeling accomplishments. She worked as a swimsuit and fitness model, posing for notable magazines like Glam Fit and Iron Man amongst others.
The Former Model Has Been Homeless Since 2016
Loni Willison’s marriage ended with allegations of domestic violence. The former model alleged that Jackson attempted to strangle her in a drunken altercation that invited the LA Police to their home in August 2014. Even though she suffered neck and rib injuries from the incident, Willison told The Sun she refused to press charges because she was scared and emotionally unstable. She disappeared from the limelight after their divorce was finalized. When she reemerged in 2018, she was seen homeless and roaming the streets of Los Angeles.
Loni Willison had been homeless for two years before she caught media attention. Videos and pictures of the former blond bombshell living on the streets circulated online. A shadow of her former self, Willison was seen with her belongings in a shopping trolley, rummaging dumpsters for what to eat and wear. Friends rallied to help her but she didn’t want any of it. She disappeared again and resurfaced in October 2020, when she told The Sun she needed no help. “I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to help me. I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here,” added the former model.
Loni Willison Is Reportedly Struggling With Substance Abuse
Jeremy Jackson’s ex-wife is still homeless. Pictures of the ex-model living on the streets of Los Angeles continue to surface online, suggesting she’s still bedeviled with substance abuse and the mental health problem that derailed her life. Loni Willison has acknowledged her mental illness several times. She believes she can’t live indoors. “I think because [I pick] up on electricity,” she said in an interview with X17 Online. “I also pick up on other things, like certain chemicals or batteries…”
Loni Willison said someone electrocuted her for nearly a year, causing her aversion to living indoors. Believing crystal meth is the solution to her electricity problem, she developed an addiction that compounded her mental health. Willison told DailyMail that a mental breakdown cost her a job with a cosmetic surgery company. She couldn't work and ran out of money to keep her apartment in 2016. Speaking about being homeless, the former model revealed she keeps herself dirty and smelly to avoid getting attacked. "I basically make myself as dirty as possible so that no one attacks me. The dirtier I am the better. Smelly too… If I do those two things, that seems to work."
