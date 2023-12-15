Are ‘Bosch’ and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Connected?

Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer are two shows that have won many fans in the television industry with perfect ensemble casts led by Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller respectively. The former is a police procedural television series while the latter is a legal drama series. As such, their leading characters are both crime fighters in different capacities but they share other ties that may never be explored on television.
Technically speaking, Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer have a strong connection through different channels, including their origins. However, this bond cannot be used in both television series due to obvious reasons. For the most part, the two shows are being streamed on competing platforms, making a story crossover unachievable. They are also based on distinct books by the same author. Read on to explore the various connections between Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer.
Bosch & Lincoln Lawyer Are Connected in Michael Connelly’s Books
Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer are both based on books written by Michael Connelly. Developed by Eric Overmyer, Bosch and its spin-off series Bosch Legacy are based on a series of Michael Connelly’s novels, including City of Bones (2002), Echo Park (2006), The Concrete Blonde (1994), and The Wrong Side of Goodbye (2016). The Bosch television series spin-offs are still rolling out with Legacy renewed for a third season. The second spin-off is still in the works and all are expected to get their storylines from Connelly’s detective books.
On the other hand, The Lincoln Lawyer was created and developed by David E. Kelly and Ted Humphrey respectively, and is also based on Conelly’s books. The first season of The Lincoln Lawyer which premiered on May 13, 2022, is based on the novel The Brass Verdict (2008), a sequel to Connelly’s book The Lincoln Lawyer (2002). The second season is based on Connelly’s fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness (2011).
Aside from being based on books by the same author, Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer also have blood ties. Set in Los Angeles, Connelly’s book series portrays lawyer Mickey Haller and Detective Harry Bosch as half-brothers. They also share a close bond and often work on cases together as professionals in their various fields. Despite the connection and how awesome it would be to see it play out on the screen, Harry Bosch and Mickey Haller can’t appear together on either The Lincoln Lawyer or Bosch TV series. This is largely due to issues over the characters’ rights.
Sadly, The TV Adaptations of Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer Are Not Connected
While Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer share blood ties in the book series, their television connection is not feasible as two competing streamers have the rights to the characters. Produced by Amazon Studios and Fabrik Entertainment, the Bosch television series is a police procedural streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. The Lincoln Lawyer on the other hand is a legal television series that premiered on Netflix in 2022. The fact that both shows are streaming on competing streamers makes it difficult for their stories to crossover.
Thus, the professional connection and biological ties between Bosch and Haller will not be explored fully on television, even though fans of both shows are rooting for it. However, this doesn’t erase the fact that their universes are connected somehow. Besides, for the series’ run, some of the actors have appeared on both shows without violating any rights.
Ntare Mwine & Jamie McShane Played Different Characters on Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer
While they can’t have a crossover, Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer have shared actors over the years. Fans of the two shows would notice some familiar faces on both but as different characters. On Bosch, Jamie McShane appeared as Detective Francis Sheehan, an officer with Robbery-Homicide Division while he is seen on The Lincoln Lawyer as Detective Lee Lankford who is investigating Angelo Soto with Maggie in season 1.
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine appeared in Bosch seasons 2 and 3 as Craig and now plays the recurring character Detective Raymond Griggs in The Lincoln Lawyer. Other actors who have made recurring appearances on both Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer are Bryan Michael Nunez, Justene Alpert, Hemky Madera, Christine Horn, Bruce Davidson, Chris Browning, and Adam J. Harrington. However, the main cast members are yet to appear on both shows. The Bosch TV series wrapped up after seven seasons while its spin-off – Bosch: Legacy has been greenlit for a third season.
