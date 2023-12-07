Who Stars In ‘Bosch: Legacy’? Meet the Cast of the Sequel Series

Aired for the first time on May 6, 2022, Bosch: Legacy is one of the two spin-off series to come out of Bosch (2014-2021). The police procedural television series fulfilled the promise of showrunners to spin two sequel series off Bosch after the seventh and last season was released on June 25, 2021. The original series ran for seven seasons and Bosch: Legacy is mostly a continuation of the plot with some of the cast members returning. However, the original cast list has seen a lot of adjustments.
Bosch: Legacy boasts a stellar cast led by Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police Department detective Harry Bosch. Aside from the main cast, the show has seen an influx of recurring cast members as the plot unfolds. Will Chase appeared in season 1 as Kurt Dockweiler, a role David Denman took over in season 2. Other notable recurring cast members on the show include Anthony Gonzales as Officer Rico Perez, Danielle Larracuente as Paulina Calderon, David Moses as Martin “Marty” Rose, Alex Loynaz as Matthew Ramirez, Jim Holmes as Emmett Archer, Raff Anoushian as Leo Aslan, and Lakin Valdez as Raul Arraya. Meet the main cast of Bosch: Legacy below.
Titus Welliver as Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch
One of the familiar faces in all Bosch: Legacy seasons, Titus Welliver portrays the titular role of a retired LAPD detective working as a freelance private investigator. Welliver has embodied the role so perfectly that fans can’t imagine any other actor playing it. In the first installment, Bosch, his character maneuvered through a series of tough cases that took a toll on him during his days in the Los Angeles Police Department. This inspired his retirement from the LAPD to see what lies in the private sector. Bosch: Legacy picked up from where the previous series ended, exploring Bosch’s career life after retirement. Now working as a private detective, Bosch is still running investigations and solving crimes but this time, he gets to do things his way.
Mimi Rogers as Honey “Money” Chandler
Amy Price-Francis portrayed the character in the pilot as Sunny Chandler. However, the role was recast to Mimi Rogers, and the original name from the book (Honey Chandler) was restored. A former adversary to Bosch, Chandler is an influential defense and civil rights attorney. She has been a vital part of Bosch’s story despite being a thorn in his flesh at some point. Bosch now works for her as a private investigator to track down those responsible for the shooting that almost killed her in Bosch season 7. Rogers portrayed the character as a recurring cast member in Bosch seasons 1 to 6 and became a main cast in season 7. She is reprising the role in Bosch: Legacy as a main cast.
Madison Lintz as Madeline “Maddie” Bosch
Madison Lintz is one of the returning cast members from the first show. She plays Bosch’s daughter, Maddie Bosch who is now grown and ready to take fight crime like her dad. Her story in Bosch: Legacy begins with navigating her way as a rookie Los Angeles police officer. Maddie’s budding days as a patrol officer with the LAPD posed many challenges but she came prepared. Aside from her job, she helps her dad and Chandler fight crime and solve cases.
Stephen Chang as Maurice “Mo” Bassi
A top-notch private detective needs a tech expert and Maurice Bassi is that guy for Harry Bosch. He also shares Harry’s love of jazz. As his tech guru, Bassi assists Bosch in his investigations, including planting bugs on businessman Carl Rogers’s cars. Bassi is one of the new characters added to Bosch: Legacy to boost the storyline. While Stephen Chang is new in the Bosch family, he landed a spot among the main cast due to the role his character plays in Bosch’s journey as he navigates through his new career as a private investigator.
Denise G. Sanchez as Officer Reyna Vasquez
Officer Reyna Vasquez is Maddie’s training officer who is often seen with her in the line of duty. The duo worked together to fight crime as Maddie toughens up to fit into her father’s shoes. When Maddie screwed up an arrest in her budding days in the system, Vasquez covered it up to help her learn from her mistakes. Denise Sanchez joined Bosch: Legacy season 1 as a recurring cast member and graduated to the main cast in season 2. The professional relationship building between Vasquez and Maddie may guarantee Sanchez’s place among the show’s main stars.
