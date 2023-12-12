10 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘Bosch’ TV Series

The Bosch TV series has evolved over the years since it premiered in 2014 to rave reviews. The American police procedural series follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) who has left his job as a Los Angeles Police officer to explore other options as a private investigator. Bosch’s legacy has also gotten stronger with his daughter Madeline ‘Maddie’ Bosch (Madison Lintz) carving a niche for herself as a rookie officer in the LAPD.
Bosch first aired on February 6, 2014, to positive reception from viewers and critics. The show’s hour-long pilot garnered numerous fans whose ardent support kept the series on the screen. About a decade later, the police drama still pulls in favorable reviews across different sites and the fanbase continues to grow. The Bosch TV series has also birthed a spin-off with another one on the way. Below are some fun facts to know about the popular police drama.
1. Harry Bosch’s Story Was Coined From A Mixture Of Real and Fictional Events
During his early career days, Michael Connelly worked as a crime reporter at the Los Angeles Times and other media outlets. His experiences inspired him to write the novels about a cop named Harry Bosch but the character’s story is not based on one cop in particular. Bosch embodies different real cops Connelly encountered as a police reporter. Nevertheless, he also included ideas from fictional detectives which can be seen in the books and movies.
2. There Was An 18-month Hiatus Between Bosch: Legacy Season 1 & 2
Bosch: Legacy season 1 premiered on May 6, 2022, and ended on May 27, 2022, inspiring high expectations for season 2. However, the second season took longer than usual to hit the screen, unlike the original Bosch TV series. Bosch: Legacy season 2 was finally released on October 20, 2023, after a long wait. Season 3 is currently in the works.
3. Harry Bosch’s House Is Real
Harry Bosch’s house in the Bosch TV series is not just a film location. The 1950s structure was designed by Frank L. Stiff and is located at 1870 Blue Heights Drive in Hollywood Hills West above Sunset Plaza. A mid-century private residence with a spectacular view of the city, Bosch’s house was featured in almost all the episodes of the Bosch TV series. The two-bedroom, two-bath residence was also used in Heat.
4. The Bosch Series and The Lincoln Lawyer Share a Connection
Aside from coming from the same author, the Bosch TV series and The Lincoln Lawyer (based on Connelly’s book The Brass Verdict) have blood ties. The main character in The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is Bosch’s half-brother. The two characters share the same father but their paths may never cross on the screen because Amazon has the TV rights to Bosch while Netflix has The Lincoln Lawyer.
5. Bosch TV Series Was Filmed In Los Angeles, California
Filming for the Bosch TV series and its sequel takes place in different locations in Los Angeles, including the Los Angeles Police Department – Hollywood Station. Other notable places used during filming include the Bradbury Building, Millennium Biltmore Hotel, and Angels Flight Railway. Bosch’s apartment is also located in Los Angeles, precisely in Hollywood Hills West.
6. Every Season of Bosch Has 10 Episodes Except Season 7
Bosch TV series pilot was released on February 6, 2014, while the remaining nine episodes were released on February 13, 2015. Also, the first six seasons of the Bosch TV series have 10 episodes. However, the seventh and final season has only eight episodes released on June 25, 2021. Filming for the last season began in September 2020 and wrapped up in January 2021.
7. Honey Chandler Was Recast After Bosch TV Series Pilot
After the approval of the pilot, some changes were made to the first episode of the Bosch TV series. The most notable modification is changing the name of the civil rights attorney character. In the pilot episode, the attorney was Sunny Chandler (played by Amy Price-Francis) but the role was recast to Mimi Rogers and the name switched back to the name in the book – Honey Chandler. Another significant change is a scene where Chandler questions Bosch while he testifies in court. Chandler is only seen in one of the original Bosch books – The Concrete Blonde (1994).
8. Bosch: Legacy Began Filming In 2021
Producers promised to make two spin-off sequel series from the Bosch TV series. The first of the two is Bosch: Legacy which began filming on June 23, 2021, and wrapped up after a 13-day shoot. Like the original show, Legacy was also filmed in Los Angeles.
9. Titus Welliver’s Sons Played Young Bosch In The Original Bosch TV Series and Spin-off
Titus Welliver’s sons played younger versions of Harry Bosch in the original and spin-off series. In season 3 of Amazon Prime’s original Bosch TV series, Welliver’s younger son, Quinn, plays a young Bosch in flashback scenes. His oldest son, Eammon, plays Bosch as s a young LAPD officer in a flashback scene in the spin-off – Bosch: Legacy.
10. The Second Spin-off From Bosch TV Series Will Focus On Detective Renée Ballard
In addition to Bosch: Legacy, the Bosch TV series will birth another spin-off. While the title is still under wraps, the second spin-off will focus on Detective Renée Ballard of the Los Angeles Police Department. Ballard, who was introduced by Connelly in the 2017 novel The Late Show, will be investigating cold cases in the new series.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!