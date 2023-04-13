Jane Dulo is fondly remembered for her work as an actress and comedian. The American actress was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 13, 1917. Dulo appeared more in television than she did in film. It helped increase her status as an actor, as television shows had increased ratings from the 60s through to the late 80s.
Dulo is known for her supporting and minor roles with a comedic style of acting. Dulo appeared in several recurring roles across different television series and shows. Jane Dulo died at age 76 from complications during heart surgery on May 22, 1994. These are 5 things you didn’t know about McHale’s Navy‘s Jane Dulo.
1. The Movies You Know Jane Dulo From
Jane Dulo is remembered for making several appearances, but a few stick better than others. One such role was playing Navy Nurse Molly Turner in the ABC sitcom McHale’s Navy. Dulo’s Nurse Molly character was a lady from New Jersey whose love interest was McHale when the show was set in the South Pacific. McHale remained romantically elusive throughout the show, while Dulo’s character stayed hopeful.
The early 60s saw a rise in secret agent movies and shoes. NBC & CBS parody TV series, Get Smart became an instant hit. The show received numerous Emmy award nominations and wins. The show also attracted several notable guest stars, one of which was Jane Dulo. Dulo was cast in a recurring role as Agent 99’s mother, appearing in several episodes of the show. Dulo also appeared in episode 17 “Bilko’s Grand Hotel,” in season 4 of the CBS sitcom The Phil Silvers Show.
2. Other TV Series Jane Dulo Was In
Jane Dulo also starred in several other TV series. Dulo appeared in Hey, Jeannie!, The Man from UNCLE (The Adriatic Express Affair), Get Smart, Medical Center, That Girl, and The Golden Girls. Dulo also made appearances in Leave It To Beaver, Welcome Back, The Odd Couple, and Gimme a Break!
3. Jane Dulo Changed Her Name For One Reason
Some actors settle with a stage name rather than their birth name. This could be for several reasons, like wanting a unique name or trying to avoid copyright issues. It was the same for Jane Dulo, who was born Berniece Dewlow. Dulo’s acting career began at the age of 10, putting her on the list of Hollywood’s child actors. As a child actor, she used Dulo as her stage name.
As an adult, Dulo moved to New York and found an acting agent. At the agent’s request, Dulo changed her name to Jane Dillon. For a while, Dulo continued using Dillon in New York and her home city of Baltimore. However, things took a turn when her popularity began to grow. Dulo appeared in the musical Are You With It? in Philadelphia, which was aired beyond the city. During a live radio show, a commentator from Bridgeport, Connecticut, named Jane Dillon, threatened to sue Dulo for using her name. To avoid an unnecessary court case, Dulo chose to settle with the stage name she used as a child, Jane Dulo.
4. Other Movies Jane Dulo Was In
To her credit, Jane Dulo starred in a few movies in her career. Dulo’s film debut was in 1964 Roustabout. Dulo was cast in a minor role as Hazel, but the film had a star-studded cast. Elvis Presley played the lead role as Charlie Rogers as well as Barbara Stanwyck as Maggie Morgan. As expected for an Elvis Presley-led movie in the mid-60s, Roustabout was a commercial success.
In 1968, Dulo was cast as Clara Buxton in Don Weis’ comedy Did You Hear the One About The Traveling Saleslady? Dulo played in Hollingsworth Morse’s comedy fantasy musical Pufnstuf. Dulo’s last two credited movies were 1984 Oh, God! You Devil and Beaches (1988).
5. Jane Dulo Appeared In Several TV Shows
Dulo appeared in more TV shows than many think. Jane Dulo played the recurring role of Benny’s cook in the radio-TV comedy series The Jack Benny Program. The 30-minute show was aired from May 2, 1932, to May 22, 1955. Jane Dulo also appeared in The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Andy Griffith Show, Razzle Dazzle Show, and The Joey Bishop Show.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!