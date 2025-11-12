126 Epic Design Fails We Can’t Believe Actually Happened

You don’t have to have a design degree or be a descendant of Leonardo Da Vinci to understand that some products, advertisements, or structures are so horribly messed up, their crappy designs should not have been approved, to begin with. Despite that, some projects are completed even though they make zero sense, and all we can do is shake our heads in disbelief. Or, on the brighter side, laugh at the unbelievable, yet hilariously funny fails created.

This the latest in our series of hilarious design fails (you can find more here, here and here), we here at Bored Panda just can’t get enough of these cringeworthy product designs attempting to create something that functions at even the most basic of levels.

While some of these bad designs may be unintentional and perhaps a little unfortunate, most are so ridiculously crappy that you just know that someone is gonna get fired pretty soon. Scroll down below to check out the epic fails, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 Not A Good Carpet Choice For Stairs If You Ask Me

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: scienceyeaux

#2 Hospital I’m At Is Putting Cookies On The Patient Trays For Halloween. I Don’t Think They Thought This Through

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: PM_me_MS_point_Codes

#3 My Niece Got A Candle Making Kit. Here Is Her First “Candle”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: YeshuaSnow

#4 Just Why…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: ComunistCow

#5 My Local Airport Added A New Display To Mimic The Inside Of A Plane. They Chose An Underwater Scene As The Background. How Reassuring…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: SucculentGravy

#6 This Microwave Looks Like It’s Demanding A Sacrifice

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: GoddamnCommie

#7 These Restoom Tiles

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: edvind

#8 Ad

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: ukr_mann

#9 Why? Just Why?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: TheBigLetdown

#10 This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop… Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: KevenNotKevin

#11 If You’re Cold, They’re Cold Too. Bring Them Inside And Warm Them Up

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS

#12 Beautiful Dress

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: kashizzle

#13 One. Single. Blind.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: ahgueso

#14 Certified Child Abuser

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: IgiveSmallTips

#15 This Survey Is Giving Me Mixed Signals

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: reyean

#16 Let’s Cut A Huge Hole In The Bread Before We Give It To The Poor, That’ll Show People That We Care

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Jafart_

#17 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: TenacityMan

#18 I’ve Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don’t Like Her

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Norskiing

#19 New Statue At A Catholic School

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Carmineld91

#20 Holiday Party’s Chocolate Fountain Didn’t Work Out Great

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: mike_pants

#21 But That’s My Dad’s Middle Name…?!

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: keelymepie

#22 An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Dingwallace

#23 Dammit Allison

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: livaustermiller

#24 Bowling Alley Located In Bangkok. Cracks Me Up When The Balls Rolls Out

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: SonnGoku

#25 Should Probably Change The Font…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Extal

#26 Wall Painting, That Included Shutterstock Watermark. Took This Photo In Some Cafe In Vietnam

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: korneplod_turneps

#27 Why?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Billetmaster

#28 This Machine At My School Sound Painful

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Noahboathefoa

#29 How Does This Shit Even Make It Out Of The Factory

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: roofercsgo

#30 Speak No Evil, See No Evil

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: QuincyDental

#31 Installed The Ventilation Shaft, Boss

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: catburglarrr

#32 If I Slip On The Steps, I Can Always Stab My Hand Onto The Railing For A Firm Grip.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: tofo90

#33 This Restaurant In London (Waiters Love It)

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: September89

#34 Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: pochama55

#35 To The Untrained Eye, They All Seem Black And White.. (Newspaper Ad For New Paint Colors)

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Iskhazy

#36 Dress That Makes Your Body Thinner

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: rataktaktaruken

#37 Views Unobstructed

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: MalteseAppleFan

#38 Conference Room Symbol…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: joeChump

#39 Camouflage 101

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: 93rdBen

#40 The Biggest Word On Steve Jobs Iphone Case Is Android…🤔

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Dafteke

#41 These Window Bars

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Verko_

#42 Helping The Wife With Laundry

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: nass_01

#43 Final Product Not As Advertised

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Epiconnor

#44 Sign

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: -9_6-

#45 This Action Figure Got Banned

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: piggledy

#46 I Went To A Baby Shower This Weekend That Played A Game Where They Had Baby’s In Ice Cubes For Everyone’s Drinks, Including Red Sangria. I Don’t Think They Thought It Out Carefully

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: DontTametheShrew

#47 I Don’t Think They Understand How Kryptonite Works…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: xPH0Ex

#48 Found This In An Ad Today

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: serpin46

#49 The Decorations On This Hotel Restaurant

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Rawrnosaur

#50 We Got A Bob Ross Chia Pet For Christmas!

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: TheBeaverOfficial

#51 Anna’s Food, Food Mart, Mart, Food Mart

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: reddit.com

#52 My 2-Year-Old Son Keeps Asking For Some Of This “Juice”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: reddit.com

#53 This Chair

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: SpicyMemeLord

#54 New Species Of Dinosaur

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: DarthTheDaddy

#55 Maybe We Shouldn’t Have Printed This In Women’s Sizes

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: mcrmy119

#56 And They Wonder Why Exercise Initiatives Fail

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: ahepperla

#57 This Sign

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: justlooking250

#58 This Monstrosity

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: m1l4droid

#59 Apparently Videos Can’t Be Printed

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Awkward_reddit_name

#60 1th

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: dontfuckthat

#61 Need I Say More?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: arizonaant

#62 I’m Not Sure The Folks Who Decorated This House Really Thought This Through

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: MerryMortician

#63 Where’s That Hand Going?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: love_weird_questions

#64 Piercing Look

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

#65 Look At These Amazing Walking Dead Socks!

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: VipoxGames

#66 Comic Sans Keyboard

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: imgur

#67 Girls Water Polo Team Logo

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Bacicot

#68 Rejected Flag Of The Eu (2002)

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Ozyman_Diaz

#69 These Christmas Lights We Sell At Our Work Have An “Off” And “No” Switch

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: realjeffmangum

#70 This Spiderman Children’s Ride Has A Visible Panty Line

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: butterstubble

#71 “Time To Take A Shower…”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: natsdorf

#72 This Typo For N In My Nephew’s Alphabet Board Book. The Editor Had Only 26 Words To Review… And Somehow This Was Missed.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: andrewt29

#73 Saw This Durex Ad On Instagram, I Think Their Designer Misunderstood The Meanings Of With And Without…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: buzzlightday_

#74 Someone Actually Mass Produced This

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: rvskolnikov

#75 Ok…..

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Noodle_mcgee

#76 You Can Only See It Once

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Silent_Jager

#77 I Saw The Statue Everyone Is Talking About And Thought I Could Show You This At A Local Restaurant.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: AlbaraHakami

#78 My Sweet Innocent Mother Got My Sister A Thermos With Her Initials Monogramed On It For Christmas

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Snowy_Boy

#79 I’ve Been Conditioned To Recognize This As “Do Not”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: CaptAwesome5

#80 Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: KodiakTheBear9

#81 I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks This Looks Like Protein Powder

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: wuzzle98

#82 Pie Charts Are Still Hard For Local News

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: selfiejon

#83 This Door Handle

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Xacto01

#84 I’m Not Sure What To Say

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: _Ryanite_

#85 Hmmm

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: bob1689321

#86 You Had Meat “Hello”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Unmecaupif

#87 I Don’t Think They Thought This Heart Shaped Magnet Pen Through…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: redditorrrrrrrrrrrr

#88 Just Two Kids In A Van…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Ty0503

#89 So At My Local Movie Theater The Urinal Is Separated But The Toilets Are Not. And There’s Only One Roll Of Toilet Paper.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: elishaedo

#90 This Basketball

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: theLINguy

#91 This Knockoff Bart Simpson Plush

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: randomferret.com

#92 Get Good News! One Buy Free Two… Argh!

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: thenickandrew

#93 Failed Welcome Message

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Vicot_Vicker

#94 Experience The D

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: antonfabijan

#95 Oh Fox, You Make Treason Sound So Festive

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: TommBomBadil

#96 Bros F*cking

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: The-Senate

#97 These 2018 New Years Glasses

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Glaiel-Gamer

#98 Requires 3 AAA Batteries, In The Most Annoying Way Possible

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Peef_Rimgar420

#99 This Handicap Parking Spot At My Doctor’s Office

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Avoiding_Working

#100 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: goobzilla91

#101 Reads Aloud As “Born Inbred”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: BobbinWilliams

#102 There Isis There. More! More?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: cooch_vandercorn

#103 Saw These At Work Today, Couldn’t Resist

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: belletragedie98

#104 My Hometown’s New Logo Which Cost Them $97,000

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: eilsna

#105 “Let’s Give Privacy To One Guy And Screw The Others”

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Ducksandmetal

#106 This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: 918273645111

#107 I Can Not Tell You How Many Times I Skipped A Track When All I Wanted To Do Was Turn The Volume Up

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Artunique116

#108 Nutn But.. Hiv?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: zachvally

#109 I Don’t Understand Why Out Of Everywhere They Could Have Put Them, They Decided To Place The Hearts There

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: LongGoneForgotten

#110 This Company Puts Free Xp Codes On The Side Of The Package And Now They’ve All Been Redeemed While They’re Still In Store.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: AinsleysPepperMill

#111 Should’ve Said It Out Loud

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Whoppertino

#112 This Whole Ad Is A Trainwreck

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Primus8773

#113 My Gf’s Gym Socks

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: atteros806

#114 Poor Kids With A Huge Dent In Their Face To Make A Nose

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: arandomguyfromdk

#115 Isn’t This Considered Murder?

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Xephia

#116 I See Your Confused Sexuality Shirt, And Raise You These Pro-Black Empowerment Shirts

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: DianeLockhart13

#117 This Mug.

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: TheBeatles60-70

#118 When You Have A Brilliant Idea, But The Year Doesn’t Fit Very Well…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: madciock

#119 Such A Wide Range

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: beefboybeefman

#120 Totally Worth The $6.95

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: CalvinSchoolidge

#121 As A North American, I’m Slightly Offended…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: mhhenry

#122 The Slice Of Pie Is Too Big To Fit In The Hole

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Poo-et

#123 Great, These Exist And I’m Stuck For Another 42 Months With My Old Phone Case

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: nerovox

#124 No Idea If This Is Pro Or Anti Feminist

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: c0ldcash

#125 My School Decided To Use An Interesting Picture For Net Neutrality…

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: DankerMemes666

#126 It Took Me A While To Realize I Was At The Wrong Machine

126 Epic Design Fails We Can&#8217;t Believe Actually Happened

Image source: Carbinkisgod

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
