126 Epic Design Fails We Can’t Believe Actually Happened

You don’t have to have a design degree or be a descendant of Leonardo Da Vinci to understand that some products, advertisements, or structures are so horribly messed up, their crappy designs should not have been approved, to begin with. Despite that, some projects are completed even though they make zero sense, and all we can do is shake our heads in disbelief. Or, on the brighter side, laugh at the unbelievable, yet hilariously funny fails created.
This the latest in our series of hilarious design fails, we here at Bored Panda just can't get enough of these cringeworthy product designs attempting to create something that functions at even the most basic of levels.
While some of these bad designs may be unintentional and perhaps a little unfortunate, most are so ridiculously crappy that you just know that someone is gonna get fired pretty soon. Scroll down below to check out the epic fails, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
#1 Not A Good Carpet Choice For Stairs If You Ask Me
Image source: scienceyeaux
#2 Hospital I’m At Is Putting Cookies On The Patient Trays For Halloween. I Don’t Think They Thought This Through
Image source: PM_me_MS_point_Codes
#3 My Niece Got A Candle Making Kit. Here Is Her First “Candle”
Image source: YeshuaSnow
#4 Just Why…
Image source: ComunistCow
#5 My Local Airport Added A New Display To Mimic The Inside Of A Plane. They Chose An Underwater Scene As The Background. How Reassuring…
Image source: SucculentGravy
#6 This Microwave Looks Like It’s Demanding A Sacrifice
Image source: GoddamnCommie
#7 These Restoom Tiles
Image source: edvind
#8 Ad
Image source: ukr_mann
#9 Why? Just Why?
Image source: TheBigLetdown
#10 This Terribly Worded Sign I Saw Today. Sorry, I’ll Pick Up My Dog’s Poop… Wouldn’t Want To Ruin Your Child Eating Experience.
Image source: KevenNotKevin
#11 If You’re Cold, They’re Cold Too. Bring Them Inside And Warm Them Up
Image source: J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS
#12 Beautiful Dress
Image source: kashizzle
#13 One. Single. Blind.
Image source: ahgueso
#14 Certified Child Abuser
Image source: IgiveSmallTips
#15 This Survey Is Giving Me Mixed Signals
Image source: reyean
#16 Let’s Cut A Huge Hole In The Bread Before We Give It To The Poor, That’ll Show People That We Care
Image source: Jafart_
#17 Well, Now That The Floors Are Clean…
Image source: TenacityMan
#18 I’ve Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don’t Like Her
Image source: Norskiing
#19 New Statue At A Catholic School
Image source: Carmineld91
#20 Holiday Party’s Chocolate Fountain Didn’t Work Out Great
Image source: mike_pants
#21 But That’s My Dad’s Middle Name…?!
Image source: keelymepie
#22 An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center
Image source: Dingwallace
#23 Dammit Allison
Image source: livaustermiller
#24 Bowling Alley Located In Bangkok. Cracks Me Up When The Balls Rolls Out
Image source: SonnGoku
#25 Should Probably Change The Font…
Image source: Extal
#26 Wall Painting, That Included Shutterstock Watermark. Took This Photo In Some Cafe In Vietnam
Image source: korneplod_turneps
#27 Why?
Image source: Billetmaster
#28 This Machine At My School Sound Painful
Image source: Noahboathefoa
#29 How Does This Shit Even Make It Out Of The Factory
Image source: roofercsgo
#30 Speak No Evil, See No Evil
Image source: QuincyDental
#31 Installed The Ventilation Shaft, Boss
Image source: catburglarrr
#32 If I Slip On The Steps, I Can Always Stab My Hand Onto The Railing For A Firm Grip.
Image source: tofo90
#33 This Restaurant In London (Waiters Love It)
Image source: September89
#34 Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest
Image source: pochama55
#35 To The Untrained Eye, They All Seem Black And White.. (Newspaper Ad For New Paint Colors)
Image source: Iskhazy
#36 Dress That Makes Your Body Thinner
Image source: rataktaktaruken
#37 Views Unobstructed
Image source: MalteseAppleFan
#38 Conference Room Symbol…
Image source: joeChump
#39 Camouflage 101
Image source: 93rdBen
#40 The Biggest Word On Steve Jobs Iphone Case Is Android…🤔
Image source: Dafteke
#41 These Window Bars
Image source: Verko_
#42 Helping The Wife With Laundry
Image source: nass_01
#43 Final Product Not As Advertised
Image source: Epiconnor
#44 Sign
Image source: -9_6-
#45 This Action Figure Got Banned
Image source: piggledy
#46 I Went To A Baby Shower This Weekend That Played A Game Where They Had Baby’s In Ice Cubes For Everyone’s Drinks, Including Red Sangria. I Don’t Think They Thought It Out Carefully
Image source: DontTametheShrew
#47 I Don’t Think They Understand How Kryptonite Works…
Image source: xPH0Ex
#48 Found This In An Ad Today
Image source: serpin46
#49 The Decorations On This Hotel Restaurant
Image source: Rawrnosaur
#50 We Got A Bob Ross Chia Pet For Christmas!
Image source: TheBeaverOfficial
#51 Anna’s Food, Food Mart, Mart, Food Mart
Image source: reddit.com
#52 My 2-Year-Old Son Keeps Asking For Some Of This “Juice”
Image source: reddit.com
#53 This Chair
Image source: SpicyMemeLord
#54 New Species Of Dinosaur
Image source: DarthTheDaddy
#55 Maybe We Shouldn’t Have Printed This In Women’s Sizes
Image source: mcrmy119
#56 And They Wonder Why Exercise Initiatives Fail
Image source: ahepperla
#57 This Sign
Image source: justlooking250
#58 This Monstrosity
Image source: m1l4droid
#59 Apparently Videos Can’t Be Printed
Image source: Awkward_reddit_name
#60 1th
Image source: dontfuckthat
#61 Need I Say More?
Image source: arizonaant
#62 I’m Not Sure The Folks Who Decorated This House Really Thought This Through
Image source: MerryMortician
#63 Where’s That Hand Going?
Image source: love_weird_questions
#64 Piercing Look
#65 Look At These Amazing Walking Dead Socks!
Image source: VipoxGames
#66 Comic Sans Keyboard
Image source: imgur
#67 Girls Water Polo Team Logo
Image source: Bacicot
#68 Rejected Flag Of The Eu (2002)
Image source: Ozyman_Diaz
#69 These Christmas Lights We Sell At Our Work Have An “Off” And “No” Switch
Image source: realjeffmangum
#70 This Spiderman Children’s Ride Has A Visible Panty Line
Image source: butterstubble
#71 “Time To Take A Shower…”
Image source: natsdorf
#72 This Typo For N In My Nephew’s Alphabet Board Book. The Editor Had Only 26 Words To Review… And Somehow This Was Missed.
Image source: andrewt29
#73 Saw This Durex Ad On Instagram, I Think Their Designer Misunderstood The Meanings Of With And Without…
Image source: buzzlightday_
#74 Someone Actually Mass Produced This
Image source: rvskolnikov
#75 Ok…..
Image source: Noodle_mcgee
#76 You Can Only See It Once
Image source: Silent_Jager
#77 I Saw The Statue Everyone Is Talking About And Thought I Could Show You This At A Local Restaurant.
Image source: AlbaraHakami
#78 My Sweet Innocent Mother Got My Sister A Thermos With Her Initials Monogramed On It For Christmas
Image source: Snowy_Boy
#79 I’ve Been Conditioned To Recognize This As “Do Not”
Image source: CaptAwesome5
#80 Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt
Image source: KodiakTheBear9
#81 I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks This Looks Like Protein Powder
Image source: wuzzle98
#82 Pie Charts Are Still Hard For Local News
Image source: selfiejon
#83 This Door Handle
Image source: Xacto01
#84 I’m Not Sure What To Say
Image source: _Ryanite_
#85 Hmmm
Image source: bob1689321
#86 You Had Meat “Hello”
Image source: Unmecaupif
#87 I Don’t Think They Thought This Heart Shaped Magnet Pen Through…
Image source: redditorrrrrrrrrrrr
#88 Just Two Kids In A Van…
Image source: Ty0503
#89 So At My Local Movie Theater The Urinal Is Separated But The Toilets Are Not. And There’s Only One Roll Of Toilet Paper.
Image source: elishaedo
#90 This Basketball
Image source: theLINguy
#91 This Knockoff Bart Simpson Plush
Image source: randomferret.com
#92 Get Good News! One Buy Free Two… Argh!
Image source: thenickandrew
#93 Failed Welcome Message
Image source: Vicot_Vicker
#94 Experience The D
Image source: antonfabijan
#95 Oh Fox, You Make Treason Sound So Festive
Image source: TommBomBadil
#96 Bros F*cking
Image source: The-Senate
#97 These 2018 New Years Glasses
Image source: Glaiel-Gamer
#98 Requires 3 AAA Batteries, In The Most Annoying Way Possible
Image source: Peef_Rimgar420
#99 This Handicap Parking Spot At My Doctor’s Office
Image source: Avoiding_Working
#100 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!
Image source: goobzilla91
#101 Reads Aloud As “Born Inbred”
Image source: BobbinWilliams
#102 There Isis There. More! More?
Image source: cooch_vandercorn
#103 Saw These At Work Today, Couldn’t Resist
Image source: belletragedie98
#104 My Hometown’s New Logo Which Cost Them $97,000
Image source: eilsna
#105 “Let’s Give Privacy To One Guy And Screw The Others”
Image source: Ducksandmetal
#106 This Is A Photo On Amazon Advertising The Lava Lamp
Image source: 918273645111
#107 I Can Not Tell You How Many Times I Skipped A Track When All I Wanted To Do Was Turn The Volume Up
Image source: Artunique116
#108 Nutn But.. Hiv?
Image source: zachvally
#109 I Don’t Understand Why Out Of Everywhere They Could Have Put Them, They Decided To Place The Hearts There
Image source: LongGoneForgotten
#110 This Company Puts Free Xp Codes On The Side Of The Package And Now They’ve All Been Redeemed While They’re Still In Store.
Image source: AinsleysPepperMill
#111 Should’ve Said It Out Loud
Image source: Whoppertino
#112 This Whole Ad Is A Trainwreck
Image source: Primus8773
#113 My Gf’s Gym Socks
Image source: atteros806
#114 Poor Kids With A Huge Dent In Their Face To Make A Nose
Image source: arandomguyfromdk
#115 Isn’t This Considered Murder?
Image source: Xephia
#116 I See Your Confused Sexuality Shirt, And Raise You These Pro-Black Empowerment Shirts
Image source: DianeLockhart13
#117 This Mug.
Image source: TheBeatles60-70
#118 When You Have A Brilliant Idea, But The Year Doesn’t Fit Very Well…
Image source: madciock
#119 Such A Wide Range
Image source: beefboybeefman
#120 Totally Worth The $6.95
Image source: CalvinSchoolidge
#121 As A North American, I’m Slightly Offended…
Image source: mhhenry
#122 The Slice Of Pie Is Too Big To Fit In The Hole
Image source: Poo-et
#123 Great, These Exist And I’m Stuck For Another 42 Months With My Old Phone Case
Image source: nerovox
#124 No Idea If This Is Pro Or Anti Feminist
Image source: c0ldcash
#125 My School Decided To Use An Interesting Picture For Net Neutrality…
Image source: DankerMemes666
#126 It Took Me A While To Realize I Was At The Wrong Machine
Image source: Carbinkisgod
