I Designed The New Format Of Pop-Up Cards

Hi! I’m a paper artist and I usually create the artworks in 2,5 D format. To tell the truth, I’ve never liked flat boring greeting cards, neither making them or presenting them as a gift for the occasions. But pop-up cards have always been kinda miracle to me, the paper technics I’ve always wanted to try myself.
So I designed the boxes – a square gift with a pop-up element inside, that shows up as soon as you untie a ribbon and open a box. These are my first steps in kirigami, I hope you’ll like it!
More info: talamaskanka.com
Happy Easter box
The box designed for the 23th anniversary
The Defender day box
Boxes designed for the Gender Reveal Party
It’s a boy pop-up design
It’s a girl pop-up design
Kodomo no Hi box with koinobori flags (Japanese national children holiday – Boy’s day)
The Valentine’s Day box full of Alice’s mad tea party theme
The Valentine’s box for Him
“You are my fire…”
