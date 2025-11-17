Hey Pandas, What’s Your Funniest Christmas Story?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go…for good or for bad. Sorry if the song is stuck in your head now, but don’t be disheartened by it. ‘Tis the season to be jolly, after all. What’s something hilarious,for good or for bad, that happened to you in Christmas’s past?
#1
My extended family (moms side) always gather under one roof for at least 2 days during Christmas. We have a tradition of secret santa but the gift can only be under 5e or sometimes 10e. Preferably home made and the sillier the better. Some of the best gifts have been a big box with an air guitar in it, a years subscription for a magazine filled up to the payment details, my cousin who recently moved to his own place gifted his dad all the towels and kitchen stuff he had taken from him. I gave my brother his old camera he forgot he had. He was so exited to get a camera and even more when he realized there were already photos in it. I love this tradition we have. Its so fun seeing whos getting what and just having a good laugh
#2
I can’t remember which Christmas this was exactly, but it was quite recent. During the shopping season, my mom was asking me if I was thinking of anything in particular for Christmas. Being the sarcastic person that I was (and still am) I said ” a My Little Pony doll.” She said that she’d get me one, and I, knowing that she was obviously joking, said alright and didn’t give it a second thought. Christmas rolls around, and my family are having a party with two of my brothers, and the then-fiancee of one. We get to the part where we’re exchanging gifts, and my turn comes. My brothers gave me something, so did my dad, and then I get to my mom’s present. I start to unwrap it, caught in the suspenseful excitement of the occasion. I finally get to the end of the wrapping paper where lo and behold I see a My Little Pony doll. I’m deflated, the fruit of my hubris laid bare for all to see. One brother was more than happy to look upon my shame, another seemed to feel sorry for me. My father, who knew about this beforehand, also, I perceived, felt pity for me as well. As for my mother, let’s just say she felt the simple satisfaction of taking me at my word. As a result of this harrowing event, I no longer joke about Christmas presents.
#3
#4
When my son was four years old, we were outside playing on a winter’s day in mid-December. We heard an odd buzzing noise. We looked up and a man, dressed as Santa Claus, was flying low over the neighborhood in an ultralight glider. We could clearly see him and he could see us. He looked down and waved at my son and we could hear a faint “ho, ho, ho”! My son’s mouth was hanging open, eyes wide, waving his little hands. It was magical.
#5
I don’t know about funny but the best Christmas I ever had… Christmas 1987, I was 15 (16 in January 1988) having to live with my abusive alcoholic father in a basement apartment. We literally had nothing. There weren’t as many food banks then like there are today. All we had to eat was cornmeal mush, bread, pancakes (no syrup), etc…we were often snowed in and the only income was mine. While I made $8.00 hr, it was part time, 20-25 hrs week. No food stamps because for some reason, my income was over the limit. So we literally had nothing. Then my boss comes over with a bunch of food for us on Christmas Eve! She also gave me my Christmas bonus $50! And even though she didn’t like my dad (she hated him) she told him that she would pay him $100 to shovel the snow around the shop where I worked. He did! Right away too! Then she offered to take us shopping! How she knew that we had nothing I’ll never know. Thank You Renate! You didn’t have to do that for us but because you did, it made a lasting impression on us. Of how people are people. And no matter how you feel about someone, of they’re without, we should still do what’s right and give from within. Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! May you and yours have a safe holiday season. 🤗🥰
