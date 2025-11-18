Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

by

For Kinfolk Magazine’s latest issue, set designer Sandy Suffield and I were commissioned to create a series of domestic scenarios at home where ‘accidental artworks’ are created from these somewhat boring chores. From washing up to doing the laundry. The series is appropriately entitled ‘A series of mundane art reproductions’

Credits:

Photography Aaron Tilley / @aaron_tilley

Set Design Sandy Suffield / @sandysuffield

Art Direction Christian Møller Andersen / @christianmandersen

Assistant Lucas Aliaga-Hurt / @lucasaliagahurt

Commissioned by Kinfolk Magazine / @kinfolk

More info: aarontilley.com%20sandysuffield.com%20kinfolk.com

#1 The Starry Night – A Swirl Of Freshly-Laundered Socks And Unmentionables

Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

#2 The Washing Up Creates ‘A Bigger Splash’

Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

#3 Yayoi Kusama Casts A Long Shadow

Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

#4 A Georgio Morandi Moment During Morning Ablutions

Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

#5 A Giacometti Hangs In The Bedroom

Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

#6 A Warhol Hidden In The Cupboard

Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photograph Beautiful Newborn Babies
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Margot Robbie And Jaime Pressly Look So Similar, Their Fans Are Shocked
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Badass ‘Power Moves’ From Women That Were Too Good Not To Share
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
How I Turned A Fake Pumpkin Into A Whimsical Halloween Character (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Photograph The Views From Abandoned Prairie Place’s Doors And Windows
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Nature Itself With All Of Its Colors By Turkish Tattoo Artist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.