Everyday Life Imitates Art (6 Pics)

For Kinfolk Magazine’s latest issue, set designer Sandy Suffield and I were commissioned to create a series of domestic scenarios at home where ‘accidental artworks’ are created from these somewhat boring chores. From washing up to doing the laundry. The series is appropriately entitled ‘A series of mundane art reproductions’
Credits:
Photography Aaron Tilley / @aaron_tilley
Set Design Sandy Suffield / @sandysuffield
Art Direction Christian Møller Andersen / @christianmandersen
Assistant Lucas Aliaga-Hurt / @lucasaliagahurt
Commissioned by Kinfolk Magazine / @kinfolk
More info: aarontilley.com%20sandysuffield.com%20kinfolk.com
#1 The Starry Night – A Swirl Of Freshly-Laundered Socks And Unmentionables
#2 The Washing Up Creates ‘A Bigger Splash’
#3 Yayoi Kusama Casts A Long Shadow
#4 A Georgio Morandi Moment During Morning Ablutions
#5 A Giacometti Hangs In The Bedroom
#6 A Warhol Hidden In The Cupboard
