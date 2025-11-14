I Illustrate My Therapy Process To Show People It Can Get Better (10 Pics)

My name is Mardou, I’m a cartoonist and author of graphic novels. For the past year, I’ve been sharing short comics that explore the therapy process. I had to get comfortable with talking about uncomfortable things – my upbringing, growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness teen, my parents’ divorce, parenting my child, and the things that trigger me are just a few topics I’ve looked at.
It’s taken a while to get comfortable with sharing personal stories, but the response has been positive and accepting, and my readership has been steadily growing. I’d love to share this work with others who are struggling with difficult emotions or family histories.
My message is that there is hope! Trauma and childhood adversity can be healed and transformed through therapy and self-compassion. I upload a new strip every week on my Instagram page. I am also gradually uploading them all to a website (linked below).
More info: Instagram | ifscomics.com | Facebook
