Hey Pandas, What Place Would You Like To Go To And Why? (Closed)

Whether it’s Huacachina in Peru, The Te Anau Glowworm Caves in New Zealand, the glowing Mosquito Bay in Puerto Rico or anywhere else, we all have that sense of wanderlust.
#1
my brothers house bc i want to see him again
#2
Japan. I know it sounds basic and everyone anime obsessed person wants to go there, but I wanna go there cause the scenery generally looks amazing and I’d love to learn about the history.
#3
The Grand Canyon. I want to do outdoor painting there.
But also Hobbiton in New Zealand. I actually have a pact with 2 friends that we will go for my 32 birthday.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us