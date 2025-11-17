Hey Pandas, What Place Would You Like To Go To And Why? (Closed)

by

Whether it’s Huacachina in Peru, The Te Anau Glowworm Caves in New Zealand, the glowing Mosquito Bay in Puerto Rico or anywhere else, we all have that sense of wanderlust.

#1

my brothers house bc i want to see him again

#2

Japan. I know it sounds basic and everyone anime obsessed person wants to go there, but I wanna go there cause the scenery generally looks amazing and I’d love to learn about the history.

#3

The Grand Canyon. I want to do outdoor painting there.

But also Hobbiton in New Zealand. I actually have a pact with 2 friends that we will go for my 32 birthday.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pediatrician Tells A Girl Her Brother Is Actually A Half-Brother, Gets His Attitude Corrected By A 10-Year-Old
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Pics That Prove Iceland Is Unlike Any Other Country
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What Happens When You Draw The Golden Ratio On Ansel Adams’ Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Photograph Surfers From Inside Barrel Waves At Night
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Dog Was Left To Die In The Garbage After Family Moved Out, But He Kept On Waiting For Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Recap – Modern Family 1.01 “Pilot”
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.