Nosy Parents Want Son To Spy On “Reckless” 20YO Sis, He’s Frustrated As They Ask Him To Take Her In

Many times, parents unknowingly impact their children’s lives by being extremely nosy and trying to control everything. I understand that they love them. However, shouldn’t they consider their kids’ long-term growth over their own selfish desire to have a hold on every aspect of their lives?
Even this couple babied their adult daughter a lot and also expected their elder son to do the same, as he worked at her college. He was reluctant about it, but one incident triggered the parents so much that they went dramatic and got on his nerves! Here’s what happened…
From controlling to careless, parents can come with all sorts of attitudes
The poster worked as IT support at a university, where his younger sister was also studying, so their parents wanted him to keep tabs on her
He flat-out refused to spy on her, as he wanted her to learn how to be responsible, but one day, she had a close call with a fire incident
Their parents grew so anxious that they told him to house her immediately, but he refused, as he had a pregnant fiancée
They started accusing him of not performing his “duty” as a big brother, but still, he refused to parent or baby her
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how he tried to actually help out his 20-year-old sister against their helicopter parents, who had babied her a lot. He was working as IT support for a university where she was studying. This was pretty far away from their house, so the couple wanted their son to keep tabs on everything she was doing.
Obviously, he refused to be their spy, but checked on her occasionally. He mentioned that she acted a little immature for her age, but things were going fine with her. However, the tables turned when she tried to start a TikTok-based cookie business. The cookies caught fire in the oven while she slept, and after she removed them, there was some damage.
Although firefighters were involved, it was not very serious, but OP did everything he could to comfort her. In fact, he even spoke to her landlord and made sure that everything was okay. However, when their parents found out about it, they simply exploded. They were concerned that she would repeat something similar, so they insisted that the poster let her live with him.
Well, he had a spare room in his house, but refused straightaway. His fiancée was also pregnant, so it would have been difficult to look after another person. Despite how hard he tried to explain, his parents weren’t able to understand his perspective. They kept insisting that since he was her elder brother, he had to protect her. While the argument escalated, he just refused to parent her.
After he vented online, netizens instantly sided with him and blamed the controlling parents for everything. Data shows that more than four-in-ten parents (45%) say they tend to be overprotective, while stats reveal that 38% of Americans report having controlling parents. That’s a huge amount, but it’s sad that mothers and fathers don’t realize the damage they cause.
Experts also stress that managing emotions and behavior are fundamental skills that all children need to learn, and controlling parenting can limit those opportunities. They further elaborate that kids with helicopter parents may be less able to deal with the challenging demands of growing up. No wonder the poster’s sister acts immaturely even after turning 20.
Seems like her brother was the only one trying to actually help her, as he was teaching her how to be responsible. Also, it was highly selfish of his parents to demand that he house her immediately. They completely disregarded his pregnant fiancée and didn’t even think about how burdensome it would be for the poor woman. After all, pregnancy is no joke.
Research also emphasizes that there are a lot of physical changes happening in a woman’s body during pregnancy, and they are linked to mental challenges as well. It stresses that mental well-being is crucial during this time. However, it will be hard for his fiancée to focus on herself when they are housing an immature adult. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens agreed with him that the babied daughter needed to learn how to be independent away from their helicopter parents
