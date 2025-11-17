Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Way You Got Injured? (Closed)

The title says it! Tell us some funny stories about how you got injured.
#1
was pretending to staple my finger to scare my brother and accidentally stapled my finger.
#2
I slept weirdly since I forgot a pillow on a camping trip, and now my upper left arm is sore as hell, it feels like I got the worlds worst shot. It’s been half a week too, so I’m going to mention it to the doctor when I go in soon.
#3
I skinned both of my knees on a treadmill. Tiny me thought it was a good idea to put it on full speed & jump on it. I’ve haven’t stepped on a treadmill since.
#4
Omg this is embarrassing but I was like nine years old and I wanted to be this annoying girls friend so I tried to impress her my breaking my entire dining room table in half with just my hand. I slammed my hand against the table as hard as I could and I jammed two of my fingers and started crying. then on my way to go get my mom I tripped down three stairs and fell into the wall. Not my proudest moment.
#5
Sprained my finger playing guitar hero
#6
I picked my cat up and swung him around like people do in romance movies. Only I’m clumsy as hell. Tripped threw him and cut my head open on the coffee table. Haha him screaming, I woke in a puddle of blood a few hours later 17 stitches
#7
My fella and I were once sat in our car on this beautiful mountain-top overlooking a valley. We’re both photographer’s, so I wanted to take a picture of the view and turned around in the driver’s seat (we were parked btw) to grab my camera bag, which had somehow caught on something and refused to budge. Instead of actually taking a minute to unsnag it, I just pulled harder and suddenly, the bag came flying out and I punched myself square in the face!
Ended up with a fat, bleeding lip and made sure to tell everyone I could that it was idiot me who’d caused it and no, I wasn’t in an abusive relationship.
#8
We were about to go on vacation, and I needed my computer charger, but it wouldn’t come out of the socket in the wall. So I pulled harder. And harder. And when it finally did come out, it have so much force the it smacked me in the face, leaving a cut under my right eye. Still have the scar!
#9
I stabbed myself with a dip pen. I still have the tatoo.
#10
#11
(it wasn’t me who got hurt, but still)
Me and my sibling decided to slide down the stairs on gymnastics mats and they reached out to slow themself down and their wrist hyper-extended ; |
#12
Place I used to work had a glass lobby. You had to walk through a door on the left, turn right, walk three steps, turn left and go out a second door. All glass.
About my fourth night there I was late. I walked through the first door in a hurry and straight into the glass wall in front of me. Broke my nose and bled everywhere. Never got my nose fixed, but I could breathe really well until it healed on it’s own.
