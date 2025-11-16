Hey Pandas, Tell A True Story Where You Were The Hero (Closed)

Tell the pandas a true story where you were the hero or savior of the situation and post it here!
#1
Not really a “hero” thing, but I used to always be the pretend boyfriend to all my female friends, when they were being harassed by sleazy guys. They knew they could just say ” I’ve got a boyfriend” and run to me and knew I’d play along… Most guys wouldn’t mess with a scary big goth guy( even though I’m a total pussycat). Got a bit weird though when my gay friends would pull the same trick. I’ d play along but they have to buy me beer for the rest of the night!!
#2
I was at the beach with my family. Some parent didn’t keep an eye on their kid, basically ignoring her. The kid was about 5 years I think. The parents’ backs were turned and the kid was playing, went under water, and if I hadn’t noticed it when I did, she probably wouldn’t of made it. I, a short, scrawny 13 yr old, scolded the parents, they were embarrassed but thanked me for saving their child.
This isn’t the first time I’ve had to save someone’s kid because they’re not paying attention. I stopped a kid from being hit by a car, falling from the second floor stairs, etc.
If you’re going to have kids, pay f*****g attention to them.
#3
I, my then young daughters and then wife went to a great park in town a little before it closed for the night. We went to watch fairies, better known as fireflies or lightning bugs. We parked in a small lot that was a grassy patch off the road, with a picnic table in the grass, woods behind us, and a wooded pond across the road. The fireflies at the pond were gorgeous, then we saw 3 shadows come out and cross the road toward us…a daddy, mommy and baby beaver. The parents climbed over the wheel stops and headed towards the woods behind us. The baby lost site of them, and turned around to cross back over the road to the pond. I didn’t like the idea of it getting separated from its parents, so I got off the picnic table and tried to steer it towards its parents with my feet. That wasn’t working, so I picked it up around it’s armpits to avoid getting bit. I walked it over to where we saw the parents go into the woods and set it down. It quickly scurried into the woods, hopefully to its waiting parents. So, I kept a baby beaver from crossing the road on its own in the dark to a place where its parents weren’t, and was a hero to my daughters. I felt great for doing a good dead, and my hands smelled like rubber.
#4
I’m no hero but I think I did a good thing.
Back in 2010 I decided I wanted to sing in nursing homes. I
bought a good karaoke machine, downloaded the karaoke tunes to wartime/40s songs, learned them, rang around offering my services for free and I sang around the homes for 6 years. Each month I would add 3 songs to my repertoire.
Among others I sang to 1 Lancaster bomber and 1 Bletchley Park person.
#5
Once I saved a vulture from the UPS truck. There was a dead squirrel in the road, is the vulture wasn’t paying attention. I ran in front of the truck, waving my arms and shouting. Not the smartest move, but it worked.
#6
My husband and I decided to go for a drive and found a quaint, upscale little restaurant.
We decided to have lunch.
As we were standing in line an elderly man directly in front of us began to sag to his knees as his daughter screamed, ‘help!’
I caught him by supporting him against my upper legs and gradually easing him into the floor.
Immediately turned him on his side, barking out to call 911, someone get pillows to support his head with pillows above his body.
As soon as I tucked the cushions under his head, he began to vomit and quiver.
He would have aspirated if he had lain on his back.
He was breathing shallowly.
When the paramedics arrived I said he may have had a stroke.
We left at that point and drove home.
I was relieved to have been of use and think of him now and again, hoping that he fared well.
#7
i was six years old, it had just rained a ton. there was a WHOPPER of a puddle at the park. my sister and i were “fishing” in the pond with massive sticks. nearby, a dad and son were playing football. one of them threw the football into the middle of the pond. i FEARLESSLY stuck my stick into the pond, and little by little, fished it out. without a word, i rolled it towards them. that is my best hero story.
#8
Probably 3 or 4 years ago I was going to the bus station to take the bus after work. There I saw a big dude arguing with his girlfriend. She looked pretty scared and he was pushing her and shouting at her. For some reason, I felt the need to help her. I stood between them and told him to stop acting like an angry bear and to leave her alone. He was shocked, told that “She doesn’t worth it” and left. Thankfully! Because I am not a big dude! I am just a 5′ (1,50m) girl! Even now, I am not sure what made him leave… I believe it was the first time that a woman talked back at him and he wasn’t familiar with that!
#9
once my little sister was running around a fountian, tripped and almost fell in i grabbed her shirt and pulled her out. she was 4 years old
