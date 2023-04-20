Anthony Michael Hall’s Guest Role On No Ordinary Family Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

While Anthony Michael Hall‘s guest role on No Ordinary Family is a short one, it gave him super powers. However, he still doesn’t get the attention he deserves for the role. The American actor brought his unique charm and talent to the role but because it’s a guest starring role, it doesn’t measure against his body of work. Nevertheless, portraying Roy Minor in No Ordinary Family is a good addition to his cache of short roles in shows that matter.
Named Michael Anthony Hall at birth, the actor had to switch his first and second names when he joined the Screen Actors’ Guild as an existing member already had the name. He hails from a family of talented performers which certainly rubbed off on him. Hall has worked on many projects but his films with John Hughes stand out and take credit for bringing his talent to the spotlight. Notwithstanding, the contributions of minor roles he played in projects like No Ordinary Family cannot be ignored when measuring his overall grander success.
Who Did The Anthony Michael Hall Play On The Show?
When news emerged that Hall will guest star in No Ordinary Family, his role was described as “a force to be reckoned with” and this isn’t far from the truth. Anthony Michael Hall played the role of Roy Minor in No Ordinary Family. His character is the father of Chris Minor, a recurring role played by Luke Kleintank. Hall appeared in the “No Ordinary Proposal” (2011) episode and his stint in just one episode saw him gain super strength, even stronger than the main character, Jim, who is strong enough to lift 11,000 lbs. effortlessly.
Roy’s son on the show, Chris Minor, is responsible for stealing the serum that made his father super strong. Chris was in a relationship with Daphne Powell who later decides to erase his memory of her super powers but this also means he won’t have any memory of her. Nevertheless, it’s a sacrifice she has to make to keep her family safe.
What Is No Ordinary Family About?
No Ordinary Family is an American television series created by Greg Berlanti and Jon Harmon Feldman. A fusion of comedy, science fiction, and crime drama, the series follows the Powell family members who, after surviving a plane crash in the Amazon, Brazil, were endowed with different superpowers. The show is set in fictional Pacific Bay, California, where the Powells use their powers secretly, only revealed to a few people. James “Jim” Powell, Sr. (Michael Chiklis) has super strength but is weak around cinoxate, his wife, Dr. Stephanie Powell (Julie Benz) has super speed, and their daughter, Daphne Nicole Powell (Kay Panabaker) has the power of telepathy while their son, James “JJ” Powell, Jr. (Jimmy Bennett) has the ability to read and comprehend large volumes of information very fast.
The series aired from September 28, 2010 to April 5, 2011, but on May 13, 2011, ABC announced that the series has been canceled after one season. While No Ordinary Family hit the small screen with impressive ratings, the numbers took a nosedive within a short time. The series ended on a compelling cliffhanger but the cancellation was final, ending the exciting show with an unsatisfying conclusion.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!