FROM Cast Members You’d Like To See In Other Horror Roles

With strong performances capturing the heart of its unique premise, FROM’s cast members rank among the elements that have distinguished the psychological horror thriller from other contemporary shows. When the series premiered in February 2022, it stood out for its inclusive and diverse casting. FROM stars several established and promising talents who helped bring the show to a wider demographic of viewers.
The series helmed by John Griffin is expected to return for another exciting season sometime in 2025. Given the universal acclaim of the first three seasons, much is at stake for Season 4, especially as fans anticipate the upcoming installment to conclude the FROM story meaningfully. Here are some cast members of the shows the FROM fandom would like to see in other horror roles.
Scott McCord (Victor Kavanaugh)
Trapped in FROM’s unearthly town since childhood, Scott McCord’s character embodies all the spooky aurae of the psychological horror thriller. The Canadian actor has rejuvenated his career as Victor, earning the admiration of horror fans for the mystery he brings to the show. Although FROM introduced him to a new generation of viewers, McCord has over three decades of acting experience.
He’s a versatile performer with a robust resume that spans multiple genres. His performance in FROM has positioned him for more horror roles if he’s up for it. Before the MGM+ series, McCord had been a part of other supernatural horror dramas like PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, Lost Girl, and Hemlock Grove. However, he only appeared in four episodes of the shows, altogether.
Avery Konrad (Sara Myers)
Avery Konrad is no stranger to horror television. She made her television debut as a witch in a children’s horror anthology — R. L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: The Series. That was in 2012. The following year, Konrad appeared as Rita in an episode of TNT’s post-apocalyptic Sci-Fi series, Falling Skies, before taking on a recurring role in Van Helsing, a supernatural horror fantasy that ran on Syfy for five seasons.
Years later, the Canadian actress took on another recurring role in Raelle Tucker’s psychological horror drama, Sacred Lies (2018 – 2020). These roles prepared Konrad for FROM, her first regular role. As Sara Myers, Konrad aptly conveys how the forces in the show’s nightmarish town corrupt the minds of its unwilling residents. Her performance draws viewers into the inhabitants’ experience and the FROM frandom surely wants to see her in more leading horror roles.
Simon Webster (Ethan Matthews)
From his friendship with Victor to his uncanny connection to the town, Simon Webster’s character fuels the show’s mystery. As Ethan Matthews, Webster has bagged a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Performance in a TV Series: Supporting Youth Artist. The Canadian actor known for Lucas the Spider has gained widespread recognition as Ethan. While he’s poised to explore more acting opportunities, fans of the supernatural horror thriller anticipate seeing him interpret other eerie roles in future projects.
Hannah Cheramy (Julie Matthews)
FROM Season 3’s ending seems to have elevated Julie Matthews’ stakes in the story. As a “story walker,” she might be key to learning more secrets about the town’s dark history and perhaps, a way to escape. Hannah Cheramy, like Konrad, isn’t a newbie to the genre. The Canadian actress’ first significant role in a television show was in Van Helsing, where she played Dylan.
She took up the role in 2016 and then portrayed Olivia the next year in Jeremy Lutter’s body horror, The Hollow Child. With FROM, Cheramy has added another layer of depth to her acting resume. The role earned her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Young Performer in a Television Series. As much as viewers anticipate the direction her story will take in Season 4, they’d be excited to see Cheramy take on more challenging roles in the horror genre.
Jamie McGuire (The Smiley Creature)
FROM wouldn’t be the same without its night monsters, especially the smiley creature. The Jamie McGuire character personifies the dark forces terrorizing the trapped residents. Although a minor character, the Smiley Creature has become a fan favorite despite his limited screen time, earning him the attention that can elevate his career to new heights. Of course, the FROM fandom would love to see him portray other scary characters. Check out FROM Season 3’s most brutal moments.
