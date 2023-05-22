‘FROM’ Cast & Character Guide: Meet the Stars of the Horror Series

FROM’s cast and characters contribute to a signification portion of the show’s success. Although popular performers always promise to attract audiences, MGM’s casting directors prioritized engaging fairly-known actors who can deliver good performances. This significantly improved the overall quality of FROM, giving the series a great chance to become a memorable project. The suitability of FROM’s actors for the roles they play counts among the many good things the show has going for it.
FROM premiered in February 2022 to rave reviews with a great deal of praise for its leading man, Harold Perrineau. While the American actor’s portrayal of Boyd Stevens deserves all the enthusiastic approval it has received, a decent measure of applause is justified for the performances of other cast members. Beyond being a part of the unfolding drama, the following characters are the lifeblood of the series created by John Griffin for Epix, now known as MGM+.
1. Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens
Top of FROM‘s cast and character list is Harold Perrineau. The American actor plays Boyd Stevens; the sheriff and leader of the mysterious town. A veteran of the US military, he enters the town alongside his wife Abby Stevens (Lisa Ryder), and their son Ellis (Corteon Moore). Harold Perrineau’s character is central to the story and the responsibility of protecting the unwilling residents of the town hangs on him, as much as he champions the quest to escape. His performance has thus far earned him Best Actor nominations from Saturn and HCA Awards.
Perrineau’s career has spanned over three decades and a half with several memorable roles. He landed his breakthrough role in 1997 when he was cast as Augustus Hill in HBO’s Oz. Years later, he played Link in The Matrix film series and then cemented his small-screen success with prominent roles in The Unusuals, Sons of Anarchy, Claws, and ABC’s Lost which is thematically similar to FROM.
2. Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews
Catalina Sandino Moreno stars as Tabitha Matthews; wife of Jim Matthews and mother to Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster). Grappling with the death of her son Thomas, Catalina’s character confronts her shaky marriage and unstable relationship with Julie. While at that, she must protect her son Ethan and search for ways to escape the town that has trapped her and her loved ones.
The Colombian actress has been a part of the movie industry since 2004 when she played María Álvarez in Joshua Marston’s Maria Full of Grace. The role won her several coveted awards, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Moreno is also admired for her roles in small-screen productions. Before FROM, she played a regular role as Luisa in Showtime’s The Affair. She has also had recurring roles in shows like American Gothic, Falling Skies, Red Band Society, and The Bridge.
3. Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews
American actor Eion Bailey plays Jim Matthews; the husband of Tabitha and the father of Julie and Ethan Matthews. A skilled engineer, Jim is determined to get his family out of the mysterious town. It is anticipated that his character would evolve to propel the FROM story. Eion Bailey has been acting since his days in high school. He was a member of his school’s drama department and would later attend New York’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
He has portrayed various characters in noteworthy films, including Sexual Life, Fight Club, Mindhunters, and Center Stage. His first major TV role was as Cambell Chasen in Significant Others. Bailey played a major role in ABC’s Once Upon a Time while appearing in Ray Donovan, Stalker, and The Stand.
4. David Alpay as Jade Herrera
While the MGM+ series has helped David Alpay gain more exposure, he has been a part of the industry since 2002, when he played Raffi in Atom Egoyan’s war film, Ararat. As a member of FROM’s cast, the Canadian actor plays a character named Jade Herrera who is a rich software developer. His intelligence comes to play as the residents look for a way out of the town but he’s so conceited that other residents find him annoying. Beyond acting, David Alpay is also a musician and producer. He played Mark Smeaton in Showtime’s The Tudors, Alex Terzian in Red Rooms, and Danny in Barry Levinson’s Man of the Year.
5. Elizabeth Saunders as Donna
Canadian stage and screen actress Elizabeth Saunders plays Donna, the leader of those that choose to live together at the Colony House. Saunders’ character plays a leadership role in the series as she helps to maintain a sense of normalcy in the strange town. However, the semblance of normality eludes her and she’s on the verge of falling apart. Saunders has accumulated dozens of credits since she made her professional debut in the 80s. Disregarding FROM, she is known for playing Dr. Anita Bower in Orphan Black, Mrs. Starret in It, and Frances Thorp in Mary Kills People.
6. Scott McCord as Victor
Canadian actor, Scott McCord, has been cast as FROM’s eccentric character, Victor. He lives in the Colony House and has been trapped in the town since he was a child. Victor seems to know more about the town than anyone else; this is why his character is expected to develop with more depth as the story progress.
McCord is a versatile performer with roles in scores of TV shows and several films. Bakugan Battle Brawlers, The Sinner, and East of Middle West are some of his popular works. Also a musician, Scott has two albums to his name. In 1999, he won the B-Movie Award for Best B-Movie Actor for his role in 1998’s Motel. 16 years later, Justin Time earned him the Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance in an Animated Program or Series.
7. Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews
Canadian child actor Simon Webster plays Ethan Matthews; Julie’s younger brother and Jim and Tabitha’s son. Ethan gets along with Victor and seems to have a bond with the town. This makes him an interesting character in the series. Webster is at the early stage of his career. Before he was cast in FROM, he had only voiced characters in animated series. He’s the voice of the titular character in Lucas the Spider, and Alex in Paw Patrol. FROM has introduced him to a global audience and he’s poised to appear in more notable productions.
8. Avery Konrad as Sara Myers
Next up on FROM‘s cast list is Canadian actress, Avery Konrad, who plays the intriguing character – Sara Myers, a resident of the town who works at the diner. She hallucinates every now and then with the voices she hears nudging her to kill other residents. Konrad’s character seemingly has a connection to the town as well. The actress portrayed Emma in Honor Society, a 2022 American coming-of-age film. She is also popular for appearing as Tamara Krantz in The Good Doctor and for playing Roan Harper in Sacred Lies. Other prominent members of FROM’s cast include Ricky He (Kenny), Chloe Van Landschoot (Kristi), Pegah Ghafoori (Fatima), Corteon Moore (Ellis), Hannah Cheramy (Julie Matthews), and Elizabeth Moy (Tian Chen Liu).
