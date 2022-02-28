10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eion Bailey

Even if the name Eion Bailey rings no bell in your mind, his face certainly will. He is a talented actor, and he’s had roles in some of the most popular works of our generation. He’s well-known for his roles in works such as “Stalker,” on CBS as well as “Once Upon a Time,” “Fight Club,” and even “Band of Brothers,” just to name a few. He’s been in just about everything else as well, but he still has such an alluring air of mystery about him. Who is he? Let’s find out.
1. He’s in His 40s
Baily was born Eion Francis Hamilton Bailey on June 8, 1976. He has a lot of names to choose from, but he chooses to use his first and last like so many others, but not a stage name – also like so many others. He was born in Santa Monica, California.
2. He Struggled
During his childhood school years and into high school, he struggled. He seemed to know not what he wanted to do with his life, where he fit in, or quite how to enjoy his youth. That’s when he stumbled across the drama club, and his life changed for the better. He finally felt something like being at home, and that was that for him.
3. He is Well Trained
Following his finding of himself in high school, Bailey knew what his life entailed. He graduated from high school and he moved on to study at the American Academy of the Dramatic Arts, which is located in New York City. He was ready to become an actor, and he knew what he had to do to make this happen, even if was across the country from his home.
4. He is an Emmy Winner
We told you he’s talented, and he has a Daytime Emmy Award to prove it. He earned this award for his role in Life of the Party back in 2007. His portrayal of his character was so good that he earned this Emmy while also working regularly on primetime shows as smaller characters. He’s been in shows such as Dawson’s Creek and ER.
5. He is Married
He married a director from Ontario. Her name is a Weyni Mengesha. The couple married in 2002, and they share two children. They prefer to keep their marriage and their kids out of the spotlight and the press, and they’ve succeeded tremendously in the past decade.
6. He is Sometimes Mistaken for a Murderer
Well, he is not mistaken for a murderer, but his name is. He is sometimes mistaken for a man by the name of Eoin Bailey, who was accused of murdering a woman in Paris in the 1950s. He was accused multiple times of domestic violence toward his own partner while living in both England and Ireland, and he was accused of murdering a woman and then reporting about it as he was a reporter at the time. He had inside information about things that no one should know unless they were there, and the scandal was real.
7. He’s a Hallmark Star
Everyone loves a Hallmark movie, especially during the holiday season. There is nothing like a Hallmark movie when the Christmas theme is everywhere, and he was in one. He played the character by the name of Josh in a movie called Deliver by Christmas, and he was a hit.
8. He is a Family Man
While he might not talk much about his family to the press, he and his wife are clearly very family-oriented. He posts photos of them together on the holidays, doing all the mom and dad things like dressing up for Halloween and at home with the Christmas lights on the tree and the kids sleeping peacefully. They are very much into their family, and it’s adorable.
9. He Enjoys the Water
We know he doesn’t share much about his private life, but he does share photos from the water often. He likes to be near the water, on the water, and around the water, and he appears to live his best life by the water. It is such a lovely place to spend time, so who can blame him for wanting to spend time near and on the water with his family?
10. He Believes in Good Karma
He’s a man who believes in karma, and he’s not wrong. He tells a story of a time he accidentally hit a car in a parking lot, left a note, paid the damage, and befriended the photographer who owned the car, who then did a photoshoot for him. It’s a touching story of just what it is to be a kind and decent human being.