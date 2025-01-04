FROM Season 3’s 5 Most Brutal Moments, Ranked

The most brutal moments in FROM Season 3 capture why the show resonates with fans of supernatural horror thrillers. The John Griffin-helmed series premiered on Epix in February 2022, garnering an overwhelming acclaim that earned it a renewal for Season 2 that April. With the second season replicating Season 1’s success, FROM received the green light for a third season which premiered in September 2024.
While Season 3 lived up to the success of the previous installments, it left viewers with more questions and unresolved mysteries. The MGM+ series will return for Season 4 sometime in 2025 as it was renewed for another chapter in November 2024. The FROM fandom expects the upcoming season to conclude the story satisfactorily. Here are five brutal moments from Season 3 that have set the bar so high for the next installment.
5. When Sara Myers Plugged Out Elgin’s Eyes
FROM’s unearthly town has a way of corrupting the minds of its inhabitants. Sara Myers understands this more than other residents trapped there. After all, she was manipulated into killing Tobey McCray (Colby Conrad), her brother Nathan Myers (Paul Zinno), and facilitating the death of Kenny’s father Bing-Qian Liu (Simon Sinn). So, when Elgin Williams (Nathan D. Simmons) wouldn’t budge while he was being tortured by Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) to disclose Fatima Hassan’s (Pegah Ghafoori) whereabouts, Sara understands what needs to be done.
She realizes that Elgin truly believes Fatima’s child would save them and that Boyd has to be extreme to get the information. Already the black sheep of the town, Sara wouldn’t let the dark forces get hold of Boyd’s soul. She steps in, gouging out Elgin’s left eye with a screwdriver. The fact that no one expected her to go that far makes the scene one of the most brutal moments in FROM Season 3.
4. The Smiley Creature’s Rebirth
Gouging out Elgin’s eye worked. He divulges Fatima’s whereabouts but when the group finds her, Boyd learns a disturbing truth about her pregnancy. He witnessed the rebirth of the Smiley Creature he killed in Season 2. The implication of this is grim for him and other residents. They can’t kill the humanlike monsters anymore. If they do, the creatures will mysteriously return through a freakish pregnancy.
3. When The Monsters Forced Boyd To Watch Tian-Chen Die
Tian-Chen’s (Elizabeth Moy) death in the first episode of FROM Season 3 was difficult to watch. While grappling to optimize what’s left of their resources, the night creatures free the animals, compelling the residents to leave the safety of their homes. Amid efforts to rescue the animals, Boyd and Tian-Chen encounter the creatures at the barn where Tian-Chen lost her life. Her death was painful, especially as the creatures made Boyd watch as they tortured her to crush his will. Without harming the sheriff, the creatures show they aren’t only interested in killing the residents; they want to break their spirits as well.
2. When Tabitha Matthews Returned To The Town
After escaping the grisly town in Season 2’s finale, Tabitha’s (Catalina Sandino Moreno) return in “Mouse Trap” amounts to one of the most brutal moments in FROM Season 3. As the only person who has ever left the town, returning without answers was a devastating reality for residents, who had grown desperate for clues. Learning she had escaped gave rise to hope but without offering any solution, her return left residents more hopeless than they were. It dawned on them that even if they find a way to leave the nightmarish town, it will pull them back in.
1. When Dale Was Teleported Into A Pool’s Wall
The Colony House resident was specially crossed about Tabitha’s return without any solution for escape. He was done waiting around and opted to find a way out of the town like Tabitha did. Despite warnings, Dale (Cliff Saunders) crawled into the hole at the base of the mysterious tree that facilitated Tabitha’s exit in Season 2. But instead of finding the outside world, he was transported back into the town and sandwiched into an empty pool’s wall which became his grave.
His spine-chilling manner of death earns the scene a spot among the most brutal moments in FROM Season 3. More so, his death was a way for the evil forces to destroy any lingering resolve to escape among residents. Check out Alien: Romulus cast and where you know them from.
