Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Should Be Illegal? (Closed)

#1
my list:
racism
sexism
homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, etc.
assault (of any kind)
smoking and vaping
#2
Cigarettes
#3
Racism and sexism. It’s not okay to treat other people differently because of their skin tone or gender.
#4
Xenophobia. For those of you who don’t know what it is, it the prejudice against people who are different from you.
#5
racism, homophobia, etc
#6
Marjorie Taylor Greene.
#7
Fireworks.
Promotion of disproven ideas, such as flat earth theory.
Religious exemption from laws.
Diplomatic immunity.
Counter productive equality laws. such as ethnicity equality questionnaires (within the UK healthcare system, I have to fill in a form giving my ethnic background before I’m seen! If you want to treat people fairly, then don’t ask, just do it! And before you say it, it has nothing to do with ensuring the correct medical care is given, I know this because I work for the NHS).
#8
Leaving trash for waiters
#9
Bullying Furrys. This shouldn’t have to be illegal but shouldn’t be funny or normal. they are real people
#10
Weed, racism, smoking and vaping
#11
CBD
#12
cigarettes
#13
Marrying someone that’s, like, 30 years older than you. This is just an opinion but I just find it messed up when a 19-year-old kid is marrying a 49-year-old adult.
#14
I know that some people are addicted to cigarettes and aren’t able to stop but it should be illegal because it is super bad for your health and your community’s health.
#15
Hating BTS !
#16
I don’t want to offend anyone, because words can really hurt and I get that, but anything trying to take away from our free speech, because it’s the people who shouldn’t have the responsibilities of an adult and should be treated like a toddler that take away from our right of speaking our mind. We are now in such a tight space with all of the things we cannot do. That doesn’t mean hate speech is right, but we are unable to speak out anymore. People like me feel worried whatever I say will be offensive no matter what it is. We all have our opinions, and we should be able to speak our minds
#17
idk anymore
#18
MY LIFE SHOULD BE ILLEGAL( IT KINDA SUCK)
#19
Serial killers.
