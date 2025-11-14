Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked

by

Studio Ghibli, one of the most famous animation studios in the world recently teased fans with some great news. In their New year’s greeting the studio announced that the director Hayao Miyazaki is working on two new movies in 2020. From the looks of it, the studio is going to have a great start to the new decade. In the message, they have mentioned the upcoming Ghibli Park, which will have attractions based on the studio’s most famous anime movies, the kabuki stage play adaptation of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, “active overseas expansion” and, of course, the brand new animated movies that will be produced within this year.

More info: ghibli.jp

Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked

“Happy New Year, everyone.
We here at Studio Ghibli are ever appreciative of your continued support.
This past year was not a bad one for Studio Ghibli, with Kabuki and other stage adaptations, the official announcement of Ghibli Park, many active developments into overseas markets, and quite a few more developments. However, the country of Japan saw many natural disasters such as torrential rain and typhoons, and it pains us to think of the many people who are still living with the aftermath of those terrible events. We offer our sincere condolences to those affected, as well as a prayer for a speedy recovery to their normal lifestyles.
In the Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the year of the rat. Rats produce numerous offspring, and because of this, they are seen as a symbol of prosperity of descendants, as well as the servants of the god of the harvest. We hope this will be a year in which the stagnant mood of society is revitalized, and one which provides great hope for the future.
Studio Ghibli is currently working on two new anime movies. Also, the construction of Ghibli Park is picking up speed, so we think we’ll have a lot of exciting updates for you all this year.
Studio Ghibli goes back to work on Monday, January 6. We look forward to your continued support for our studio and our productions throughout 2020.
1/1/2020″

Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked

It’s been 6 years since Hayao Miyazaki’s last feature film, The Wind Rises, was released. The iconic director announced in 2013 that he’s retiring from creating feature films.

Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked

However, in 2017 he came back from his retirement to work on Studio Ghibli movie ‘How Do You Live?’.

Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked

Studio Ghibli hasn’t given any news on the second film yet.

Here’s how people reacted

Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked
Studio Ghibli Is Set To Make 2 New Films For 2020 And People Are Stoked

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Reuse Old Bicycle Parts To Make Unique Lamps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“That’s Advanced Stupid”: 59 Times People Said The Most Out-Of-Touch Things
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Bobby Cannavale’s Top 7 Roles In Television
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2023
Rick and Morty Inside Job Netflix
How Inside Job and Rick and Morty Are Leagues Apart
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2022
I Take Photos That Show My Experiences As A Chronically Ill/Disabled Teenager
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Recreated A Classic ‘Love Actually’ Scene As If It Happened In Lockdown
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.