Hey Pandas, Let’s See Your Fun Before And After ‘Stories’ (Closed)

Your pet after a glow-up or after a play in the mud. A room you redecorated. An upcycle. Basically, any fun before and after transformation.
#1 I Heard A Cat Crying Behind My Shed. She Was In Rough Shape, And I Didn’t Think She’d Make It Through The First Night. It Took A While, But A Year And A Half Later Cinder Is A Healthy Playful Weirdo Who I Love So Much
#2 Grooming Day For My Favorite 10 Year Old
#3 When The Dog Groomers Opened Back Up After Lockdown For 9 Months
#4 Before & After Spaying
#5 Laka Before And After Seeing, Catching And Eating A Bee
#6 Our Rental Garden – Landlord (Before) vs. Tenant/Us (After)
#7 Smaller Me…bigger Him :)
#8 My Previous Girl Lil Before And After A Bath
#9 Evan (Right) The Day I Rescued Him. Evan (Left) Trying On A New Collar Last Week. I Will Have Had Him One Year In June!
#10 My Foster Dog. From Intake To Loving Her New Life With Her Adopters
#11 Ginger (The Dog) On Her First Day Home, Meeting Her Big Brother Chaucer (The Cat.)
#12 Before Adoption And After Two And A Half Years Of Getting Spoiled Rotten
#13 Grae’son 7yrs 3mos
#14 Ginger (The Dog) At Six Months Old, Sitting On Her Big Brother, Chaucer (The Cat.)
#15 I Park Under A Tree, And My Car Gets Covered With Pollen And Sap. Finally Washed It Today!
#16 Grae’son 18 Months
#17 Buddy On Night Patrol
#18 Lucy Adoption Day vs. 4 Mths Later
#19 After….love Color!!!
#20 My Foster Kitten I Rescued From Street Few Years Back, He Is Now Very Happy In His Furever Home
#21 Boring Beige…not Me
#22 Before And After Restoration
#23 Long Hair vs. Shorter
