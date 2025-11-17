Anime Sneakers (9 Pics)

My name is Eduardo (from Argentina) and I grew up watching anime like Saint Seiya and Dragon Ball. I like to imagine how certain objects (in this case, sneakers) would be if they were inspired by the characters from my childhood.
#1 Vans “B-Mo”
#2 Vans Sneakers “Piccolo”
#3 Adidas Sneakers “Goku”
#4 Saint Seiya – Phoenix Ikki
#5 Saint Seiya – Dragon Shiryu
#6 Saint Seiya – Andromeda Shun
#7 Saint Seiya – Cygnus Hyoga
#8 Saint Seiya – Pegasus Seiya
#9 Saint Seiya – Pegasus Seiya (Civil)
