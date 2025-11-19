This Webcomic Artist Turns Dark Humor Into A Strikingly Unique Style (30 Pics)

Glasshouses is an independent webcomic artist from Puerto Rico whose work blends dark humor, existential musings, and stark minimalism into a strikingly unique style. Since launching the Glasshouses moniker in late 2021, the artist has been channeling a steady stream of offbeat ideas into punchy, thought-provoking comics—balancing the absurd with the profound.

Glasshouses’ comics often teeter between the ridiculous and the reflective, exploring themes of life, death, and the strange contradictions of human belief. As the artist puts it: “About 90% of it is dumb jokes—the rest is sociopolitical commentary.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok.com | YouTube.com

#1

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#2

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#3

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#4

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#5

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#6

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#7

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#8

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#9

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#10

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#11

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#12

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#13

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#14

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#15

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#16

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#17

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#18

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#19

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#20

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#21

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#22

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#23

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#24

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#25

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#26

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#27

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#28

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#29

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

#30

Image source: Glasshouses Comics

