Man Suffers From Cancer Both In His Body And In The Shape Of His MIL

You don’t need to be best friends with your in-laws. But it sure is nice when they don’t try to sabotage your life.
Reddit user FredDaniel says he hasn’t been on the best footing with his wife’s mother — and their disagreements reached a whole new level when he was diagnosed with cancer.
One day, she came over to visit while he was resting on the couch after chemo. And when the lady left, the guy noticed his life-saving medication was missing.
Fighting cancer takes an enormous physical and emotional toll on a person
But this man’s mother-in-law made it even worse
In-laws do argue with each other, but this was just so over the top
According to a survey conducted for Newsweek by Talker Research, more than a quarter of Americans (27%) believe they would not enjoy a weekend with their in-laws, and one-third (33%) would refuse to go on vacation with them.
The research found that the most common reasons why in-laws argue are:
Licensed psychotherapist Tara Arutunian, who is based in New York state, shared her thoughts on the survey results, and said, “In-laws may view themselves as more seasoned and knowledgeable than younger generations. And younger generations may feel their in-laws just don’t understand the modern world.”
“This type of impasse is not likely to shift, so agreeing to disagree and sidestepping future conversations will likely bring about more harmony in relationships,” the therapist added.
However, it might be hard to do when people start crossing serious personal boundaries.
People couldn’t believe someone would go that far
