Woman Gets Hilarious Revenge On His Husband’s Mistress: “I Ruined Her Favorite Thing, Twice”

Learning your spouse has a mistress is a very special sort of hell. You question yourself, your relationship, trust has long flown out the window. But some folks, once they pick up the pieces, want to explore a bit more and try to understand exactly what was happening and, at times, to get revenge.
A wife reached out to the various mistresses of her husband to tell them the truth, but one woman decided to just be rude. So the wife bid her time, planned her moves and executed a wonderful bit of revenge. We got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she answered some questions for us.
Most folks are devastated to learn about their partner’s infidelity
But a few treat this as an opportunity to, at the very least, get even
At least some stories have a happy ending
Bored Panda got in touch with the woman in the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. First and foremost, we wanted to check in and see if there had been any updates. “It happened back in 2014. I never spoke to her again, and I divorced my husband a few years later (long long story). I live a beautiful life, great partner, great kids, great mates and working in my dream job. A few people mentioned that I was a bit creepy and that the woman was living in my head rent free.”
“Honestly, my husband had affairs with at least 25 women throughout our relationship. I’m not ashamed to admit I was pretty upset about that and it definitely was on my mind at the time. but I’m not an angry person so this was a way for me to have a moment without actually hurting anyone. I do resent the implication that it makes me not cool. Fairly obvious from my post that I’m very cool!”
Her post ended up getting over 34 thousand upvotes, so we also wanted to hear if she had any thoughts as to what made it so engaging. “I’m a great writer. you should give me a job,” she shared. “I think it’s engaging because it doesn’t hurt anyone. For the most part, we are essentially good people, but when we think about how we would respond in these situations, we imagine it would be glorious, and we would walk away while large buildings explode behind us. but normally we just cry and eat and wait to feel better. This is a good example of getting a moment of glory that you can feel superior about without also feeling guilty.”
Infidelity, naturally, causes many people some serious trust issues
Given the size of the internet’s response, we were curious to hear her thoughts on the various comments and suggestions. “I didn’t read the comments too much, but it was nice to see people saying it had made them laugh and cheered them up. A few people commented wondering if I am fat or controlling. I didn’t pay too much attention to the haters. I knew that would be the price of fame.
She shared some parting thoughts as well. “There’s a lot to that story, it was a pretty wild time in my life. I’m really grateful that I get to laugh about it now and that it has made other people laugh. A lot of women feel deeply ashamed of being cheated on so hopefully I have made it less stigmatizing in a very tiny way.”
Some couples do think they can “work it through”
For most folks, learning that your spouse or partner is cheating tends to preclude them ending the relationship. In a marriage, there might be a period of time where one gathers evidence and plans their next step, but there are also couples who try to resolve their differences, if there are some mitigating factors.
However, research suggests that most couples don’t actually benefit from “working through” infidelity. This isn’t to say that it never works, but if your partner is trying to convince you to forgive them after being caught cheating, you should think long and hard about it. Indeed being caught versus admitting to infidelity is already a significantly big difference. Given that most of the mistresses probably didn’t know that they were mistresses or were fed some lies, it’s clear that this ex-husband did not even consider trying to “work things through” and was perfectly willing to deceive and gaslight.
People applauded her actions
