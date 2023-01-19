Netflix Cancels Adult Animated Series Inside Job

Another day, Another cancellation
This time, it’s Netflix’s new animated series, Inside Job. The original show is about a shadow government and the dysfunctional team that runs it, committing the world’s conspiracies. The series focuses on Reagan Ridley, an anti-social tech genius who has to put up with the B.S. that goes on at Cognito Inc. The creator of the series is Shion Takeuchi. The showrunner and executive producer is known for her work on the popular Disney Channel series Gravity Falls. Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and Netflix’s BoJack Horseman director Mike Hollingsworth also signed the onboard as executive producers.
The first season of the series premiered on October 2021, and the viewership was solid overall as it was watched 21,240,000 hours worldwide. The adult-animated series was broken up into two parts, with the second being released in June 2022. Netflix actually renewed the show for a second season! Confusing, right? Well, it’s not the first time that Netflix has unrenewed a series. The streaming service infamously pulled this stunt on the final season of Glow. There was talk that a movie would be made to wrap up the show’s storyline, but Alison Brie has made it clear that audiences shouldn’t hold their breath about that.
The Creator Revealed The Shocking News
The pandemic shutdown was cited as the reasoning behind Glow’s cancellation, though a reason wasn’t given on why Netflix decided to cut ties with Inside Job. The news was first confirmed by the creator, who issued a statement thanking fans on social media:
“Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to be able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there are people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”
As of this writing, none of the cast has spoken out about the show’s surprising cancellation. The series had a big-name cast that included Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater. Additional cast members include Clark Duke, Brett Gelman, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Andy Daly, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Adam Scott. There’s no word on how deep production was into the series, as the show was renewed over five months ago. As you can imagine, fans are pissed that Netflix has canceled the series. Unless a surge of viewers cancels their subscription, then it’s highly doubtful that Netflix will change their minds about its decision.
Netflix Has Been On A Cancelling Spree Lately
The streaming service has been on a cancellation spree as recently, Netflix scrapped 1899, Blockbuster, The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, The Midnight Club, The Imperfects, Partner Track, Winx Saga, and Warrior Nun. The recent string of cancellations is not too surprising, as it was the streaming service’s crazy spending habits had come back to bite them financially. Plus, Netflix had a record subscribed lost in 2022, with the streaming service losing nearly a million viewers in early 2022. Since then, Netflix has been doing everything in its power to cut back costs, and this show seems to be a result of the lack of strong viewership and financial risk. The latter is more so due to the fact that animation is not cheap to make, and though the exact production value has yet to be released, budget costs always play a factor for every television series.
At the moment, there’s no word on what the future lies for Inside Job. It’s possible that another streaming service or network may save the series from cancellation, though nothing has been rumored at this time.