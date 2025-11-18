50 Times People Surprised Everyone By Losing So Much Weight They Looked Like A Different Person (New Pics)

Everyone’s weight loss journey is a bit different. Like so many things related to our health, it can often be demotivating to not see progress immediately. For better or worse, changes in lifestyle take time to be reflected in our bodies.
So we’ve gathered some inspiring before and after pictures from people’s weight loss journeys. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite stories, and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. If you want to see more weight loss success stories, check out our other article on this topic. We also got in touch with Tammy and Lyssie, the Nutrition Twins, to learn more.
#1 Today They Will Laugh At Your Dreams And Tomorrow They Will Ask You How You Achieved It. 407 Lbs In 2 Years Combined, Naturally Using Diet And Exercise
Image source: fatgirlfedup
#2 From 94 Kg To 53 Kg. 41 Kg Lost. Got Dumped Because Of My Weight, Lost Weight, Got Dumped Because Of Loose Skin. Two Times. Decided To Forget About Men And Focus On Myself Now
Image source: annibannaannii
#3 Lost 300 Lbs From 505 To 205 Lbs. 3,8 Year Transformation. Still Going Strong
Image source: Jcooper121
#4 Hard Work Pays Off. From 525 Lbs To 225 Lbs
Image source: bigtony2691
#5 255 Lbs To 150 Lbs. -105 Lbs In Total. Bridesmaid To Bride, 4 Years Maintaining
Image source: rnicholson1
#6 Started At 400 Lbs, Now I’m At 220 Lbs. Lost 180 Lbs In 10 Months And Reached My Goal
Image source: iIIyanarasputin
#7 485 Lbs vs. 201 Lbs With Diet/Exercise And A Journey That Never Ends
Image source: fatgirlfedup
#8 From 324 Lbs To 210 Lbs. Weight Loss Progress
Image source: Narrow-Parking-3874
#9 Wife And I Are Down Almost 300 Pounds In The Last Year And A Half Without Surgery, Pills, Or Cutting Off Body Parts. Looking At This Picture Seems Like It’s Someone Else’s Life
Image source: reddit.com
#10 My Wife Finished A Triathlon Today, Exactly One Year From Her Very First Race
Image source: UnicyclePete
#11 From 840 Lbs To 480 Lbs. Lost 360 Lbs In 4 Years. My Weight Loss Journey Started With A Failed New Year’s Resolution
Image source: BigZ7337
#12 This Has Been A Crazy Journey. Height 5’7″, Start Weight 298 Lbs, Current Weight 169 Lbs, A Total Of 129 Lbs Down
Image source: suziecats
#13 Made A Deal With This Little Guy. For Every Pound He Gained, I Lost One. I’m Down A Total Of About 85 Lbs
Image source: bandwagonbetty
#14 From 410 Lbs To 210 Lbs. 200 Lbs Lost. All I Want For Christmas Is Happiness, Health, And Gains! 3 Years Of Work And Still Going
Image source: reddit.com
#15 I Feel So Much Better, Healthier, And Have Been More Energetic
Height 5’6″, start weight 347 Lbs, current weight 166 Lbs, a total of 181 pounds down in 7 years of hard work.
Image source: AccountantLady
#16 Most Days, I Feel Better. I Was So Big For So Long That Some Joint Damage Remains, And Some Days I Have Pain. Still, It Is Much Better And Worth It
Height 5’5″, start weight 353 Lbs, current weight 230 Lbs, a total of 123 Lbs down in one year.
Image source: rpnda843
#17 I Get Imposter Syndrome Sometimes And Feel Like I Haven’t Actually Lost Weight, Until I Look Back At My Old Photos
Height 5’3″, start weight 220 Lbs, current weight 137, I’ve lost 83 pounds in 17 months.
Image source: sunshineandhomicide
#18 I Just Ran My First Ever 5K Without Stopping And Needed To Tell Someone Other Than My Wife
Height 6’0″, start weight 406 Lbs, current weight 290 Lbs, a total of 116 pounds down in 11 months.
Image source: spoonyone87
#19 From 209 Lbs To 156 Lbs. 4 Years Of Breaking Bad Habits. Hope Everyone Smashes Their Goal This Year
Image source: T_Ronix
#20 From 350 Lbs To 170 Lbs. Lost 180 Lbs In Total. Struggling Because I Am Still “Obese” But It Is Progress Nonetheless
Image source: potatofactnatalia
#21 Same Dad, Same Boy, Just One Birthday Later
Image source: Minnesotapolis
#22 Hopefully, I Can Inspire Someone Out There. Height 6’0″, Start Weight 390 Lbs, Current Weight 253 Lbs, A Total Of 137 Lbs Down In One Year
Image source: ashtonaught
#23 Slow And Steady Wins The Race. It Won’t All Be Done Tomorrow
Start weight 189 Kg, current weight 79 Kg.
I am 38 years old and a mom of two. Now I feel so much better in my own skin and for my family.
Image source: bardsong1719
#24 From 475 To 190 Lbs In Two Years Through IF. Currently Going To The Gym 5 Days A Week To Tone My Lose Skin
Image source: Thicnesss_
#25 Feel Better. Height 5’9″, Start Weight 259 Lbs, Current Weight 152 Lbs, A Total Of 107 Lbs Down
Image source: upex1992
#26 Sometimes Change Is Good. Intermittent Fasting Definitely Changed My Life For The Better
Height 5’1, from 210 Lbs to 123 Lbs, a total of 87 pounds down in 4 years. 115 Lbs is my next goal.
I cannot believe how far I have come on my journey. It absolutely blows my mind. Every single setback was worth it to get to here.
Image source: cinnamon_daydream
#27 I Did The Thing
Image source: BuckyOnline
#28 10 Months Ago I Decided I Was Done Being Overweight My Whole Life
Image source: likmybunghole
#29 Started At 305 Lbs, Now I’m At 175 Lbs. 130 Lbs – Total Amount Lost In 28 Months. Can’t Get Under The 175 Mark But I’m Trying
Image source: Leximarie966
#30 17 Months With Intermittent Fasting, Low Carb, And Gym. Height 5’6″. From 298 Lbs To 138 Lbs
Image source: unassuming-passerby
#31 Living Life 126 Pounds Lighter Is Giving Me 126 Times The Life Lessons. Your Body Truly Is Your Vehicle, Treat It Well. 266 Lbs To 140 Lbs. 15 Months To Lose, 8 Months Maintaining
Image source: dietpineapples
#32 3 Takeaways After 42 Lbs Lost
Image source: Mundane-Stage1316
#33 Celebrating Two Years Of Strength Training, One Year Of Weight Maintenance, 776 Days Of No Binge Eating, And A Skirt Suit Found
Height 5’7″, from 278 Lbs to 165 Lbs, total weight lost 113 Lbs.
Image source: Flourgirl85
#34 4 Years And What A Difference
Start weight 308 Lbs, curent weight 170 Lbs, I’ve lost 138 pounds. I am hoping to lose another 16 pounds, then I will have lost half of myself.
Image source: tiffwolf84
#35 308 Lbs To 187 Lbs In 5 Years
Image source: Ok_Tax_4806
#36 400 Lbs To 225 Lbs In 7 Years
Image source: Logical_Variation301
#37 I’m Really Working On Recomping Now And Trying To Accept Some Of The Excess Skin. Height 5’5″, Start Weight 255 Lbs, Current Weight 165 Lbs, A Total Of 90 Lbs Down
Image source: nbnicholas
#38 It’s Been A Long Journey, But Finally Feeling Confident In My Own Skin Is Worth It
My starting weight was 253 Lbs, and my current weight is 153 Lbs. I lost 100 pounds in my two-year weight loss journey.
Image source: theinfamousharvey
#39 It Has Been An Amazing Change From Many Aspects And Points Of View. Height 5’10”, Start Weight 550 Lbs, Current Weight 272 Lbs, A Total Of 278 Lbs Down In 18 Months
Image source: tohniie
#40 Down From 434 Lbs To 215 Lbs In 1 Year And 10 Months
Image source: TerribleVanity
#41 It Took Me 4 Years. Height 5’8″. From 246 Lbs To 134 Lbs, A Total Of 112 Lbs Were Lost
Image source: DelectableBloom
#42 Lost 108 Lbs, 2021 vs. 2023
Image source: Jakesleah
#43 Entering My Fourth Year Of Intermittent Fasting
Started at 224 Lbs – not sure about weight now as I stopped weighing and am all about those muscle gains.
Kept a tight window in the beginning, (one meal a day, alternate day fasting, mealless days), but now I have longer windows to get more nutrients in to support my lifting program.
Image source: jellybelly326
#44 It’s Been 3 Years Since I Started The Journey. Start Weight 330 Lbs, Current Weight 198 Lbs
Image source: Guiness420
#45 Insane. It’s Kind Of Weird To Look Back. Height 5’11”, Start Weight 378 Lbs, Current Weight 152 Lbs, A Total Of 226 Lbs Down In 17 Months
Image source: Zoxxy
#46 I Love Food More Than Life Itself, So If I Can Do It, Anyone Can. Almost 300 Lbs Down To Under 190 Lbs, All From Counting Calories And Exercising. Coming Up In 3 Years
Image source: Brandononeil94
#47 From 335 Lbs To 255 Lbs In 12 Months
Image source: Fitness_ThrowawayX
#48 I Still Wake Up And Shock Myself That I Really Did That. Start Weight 250 Lbs, Current Weight 137 Lbs
Image source: Ok_Flamingo_3205
#49 4 Months Of Mostly Clean Keto, One Meal A Day. I Have No Idea About My Before And After Weight, But The Results Are Becoming Obvious. Just Try To Do It In A Sustainable Way
Image source: pickleyminaj
#50 I Can’t Believe How Far I’ve Come. One Year And One Hundred Pounds Later. Height 5’7″, Start Weight 265 Kg, Current Weight 165 Kg, Goal Weight 155 Kg
Image source: LeopardLuke
