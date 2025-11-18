37 Popular Characters Reimagined As Vibrant Tattoos That I Made

I’m Eden and I have an exceptional ability to reinterpret all objects, animals, and plants as new characters. I redesign existing characters with more vibrant colors and also experiment with creative ideas by combining and mixing favorite characters. I always enjoy media and games related to my work, such as games, animations, puzzles, and LEGO. Just like how popular animations and games continually update and introduce new products, I also have a desire to explore new challenges in tattoo art. My artistic expansion started with these hobbies.

Even with the same character, the desired features and expressions can be different. This is because people are drawn to different points of appeal. I believe that understanding and resonating with these points, and incorporating my skills and color palette, has become my unique style.

I enjoy this work with its cute and varied colors, so I think that people who share similar hobbies and interests will enjoy viewing my Instagram.

More info: Instagram | vismstudio.com

#1

#2

Sailor Powerpuff Girl.

#3

#4

#5

#6

Soots spirits: Finally found the Silent Princess!

#7

The hot dog bun is actually padding!

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

Totoro bus stop’s Snorlax.

#16

Roronoa Zoro x Sirfetch‘d.

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

Pokémon Gengar X One Piece Luffy collaboration.

#23

I remember a tattoo I did for a guest who was traveling not only in LA but also to several other countries. They mentioned how their trip became incredibly joyful after experiencing the countless twinkling stars and cacti in Joshua Tree, LA. They wanted a custom character tattoo to capture that memory.

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

