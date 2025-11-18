Best Dog Food Containers In 2024

Best Food Containers for Small Dogs
These airtight food containers are perfect for storing your small dog’s meals. Since your little pup will eat significantly less, a smaller container will prevent food from going stale.
#1 Tiovery Pet Food Container with Pour Spout
Material: Plastic | Size: 7 x 4.5 x 12 inches | Capacity: 3 quarts | Color: Gray
This great, nifty container from Tiovery is perfect for most miniature dogs. We love how compact it is. It comes with a large pouring spout for fewer spills. A measuring cup is included, perfect for measuring portion sizes, as recommended by vets to prevent obesity.
Another great feature is the handle, which makes this container easily portable. Thanks to the handle, you can quickly pick it up and bring it along on day trips.
What We Like:
• Smaller size for little pets
• Handle for easy transportation
• The included scoop has measuring units on the side
What We Don’t Like:
• The seal can become less effective over time
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Gamma2 Vittles Vault
Material: Polyethylene | Size: 12 x 12 x 17 inches | Capacity: 3.2 quarts | Color: White
This handy vault from Gamma2 keeps dog kibble fresh and has a controlled moisture balance. The container has a unique design and ergonomic shape for better grip and pour control.
The Gamma seal technology keeps pests like rodents and ants out, even if the container is kept outdoors. This avoids contamination and is an excellent choice for those pet parents who store their pet food in garages or sheds.
What We Like:
• Pest-proof
• Stops moisture from getting in
• Available in a range of sizes
What We Don’t Like:
• Not all sizes are stackable
Image source: amazon.com, chewy.com
#3 IRIS Airtight Dog Food Container
Material: Plastic | Size: 17.98 x 14.76 x 23.44 inches | Capacity: 54 pounds | Color: Black lid
The lid on the IRIS food bin has a snap-lock latch that easily snaps in and out of position. We also like the fact that the bin has wheels, so it can be easily moved from place to place.
The clear view, BPA-free plastic is also a great idea, as it allows you to easily see if there are any signs of spoilage or mold.
The extra-large size is ideal for large and giant breeds of dogs, such as Mastiffs, Great Danes, and Wolfhounds.
What We Like:
• Robust build
• Extra large size
• Removable wheels
• Range of sizes available
What We Don’t Like:
• Strong plastic odor
Image source: amazon.com, chewy.com
#4 Simplehuman Pet Food Storage Bin
Material: Stainless steel | Size: 18.1 x 10.4 x 27.4 inches | Capacity: 40 pounds | Color: Plastic
This Simplehuman storage bin is a clear favorite thanks to its magnetic lid, lock-tight handle, and sleek finish. It really does tick all the boxes and is the perfect size for larger breeds.
Reviewers like the ease of cleaning, as the stainless steel is fingerprint-proof and is finished to a high standard. It looks great in any home and has a more modern aesthetic. Plus, built-in rear wheels make moving the bucket a breeze.
What We Like:
• Magnetic lid
• Fingerprint-resistant brushed stainless steel
• Easy to move
What We Don’t Like:
• Premium price tag
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Gropecan Collapsible Dog Food Container
Material: Plastic | Size: 17.7 x 12.9 x 14.7 inches | Capacity: 23 quarts | Color: Green, pink or white
When not in use, the Gropecan storage container can be collapsed and put away when space is limited. This feature also makes it an excellent option for traveling with your dog.
There’s a slight downside: While the transparent lid provides some visibility of the food, it’s difficult to see the food at the bottom of the bin, where spoilage most often occurs.
What We Like:
• Collapsible
• Multiple colors of food container
• Holds a reasonable amount of kibble
What We Don’t Like:
• Plastic smell is quite strong initially
Image source: amazon.com
#6 OXO Good Grips Pet Food Container
Material: Plastic | Size: 6.5 x 6.5 x 6.3 inches | Capacity: 4 pounds | Color: White
This adorable little food container from OXO is perfect for smaller pets and is a great space-saving option. It even comes with a handy detachable scoop for easy scooping.
We like its square shape, which allows you to neatly stack these containers — a perfect solution for when you want to keep a few different kibbles.
What We Like:
• Modular design
• Not too heavy, even when full
• Button for easy closure
• Transparent
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
Image source: amazon.com
#7 FXW Dog Food Travel Bag
Material: Nylon and polyester | Size: 9.4 x 9.4 x 16.9 inches | Weight Capacity: 13 pounds | Color: Gray
This FXW travel bag is perfect for day trips, hikes, or camping adventures. Its innovative roll-down design allows the bag to shrink as the contents are consumed, and the lock buckle doubles as a secure carrying handle. Crafted from non-greasy material and coated with waterproofing, this bag is practical and reliable.
What We Like:
• Extra pockets for storing other items
• Perfect for bringing along with you
• Eco-friendly
• Flat when empty
What We Don’t Like:
• It may be tricky to get the food out from the bottom of the bag
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Gamma2 Vittles Vault Travel-Tainer
Material: Plastic | Size: 5.5 x 5.5 x 7.5 inches | Weight Capacity: 4 quarts | Color: Blue
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Travel-Tainer is perfect for dog owners who like to have days out. It is large enough to provide a day’s worth of food for most dogs and can be brought along on any long hike, camping adventure, or beach trip. It also includes two small bowls, one for food and another for water.
What We Like:
• Comes with two bowls
• Ideal for keeping your dog’s food fresh on the go
• Neat design
What We Don’t Like:
• Tough to clean thoroughly
Image source: amazon.com, chewy.com
Follow Us