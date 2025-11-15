New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

by

There has been a new app up and about where you can make yourself, your friends, and your family look like Disney characters. The app is called Voilà AI Artist. People are posting cartoon versions of themselves all over the internet using it and I thought I would join in the fun.

I decided to take celebrities we all know and love and see what they would look like if they were suddenly placed in the Disney Universe. The app uses artificial intelligence to create these 3D-looking cartoon characters. It did a great job, although some parts look kinda weird.

#1 Princess Diana

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#2 Rihanna

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#3 Will Smith

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#4 Michael Jackson

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#5 Snoop Dogg

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#6 Madonna

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#7 Scarlett Johansson

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#8 Mariah Carey

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#9 Selena Gomez

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#10 RuPaul

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#11 Angelina Jolie

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#12 Beyonce

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#13 Elvis Presley

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#14 Marylin Monroe

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#15 Dwayne Johnson

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#16 Jennifer Lopez

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#17 Diana Ross

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#18 Cristiano Ronaldo

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#19 Justin Bieber

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

#20 Katy Perry

New App Turns People Into Disney Characters And I’ve Used It On 20 Celebrities

Image source: voilaaiartist

