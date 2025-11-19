Erika Alexander: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Erika Alexander: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Erika Alexander

November 19, 1969

Winslow, Arizona, US

56 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Erika Alexander?

Erika Rose Alexander is an American actress and producer known for navigating both comedic and dramatic roles with sharp wit. She has significantly impacted television and film across decades.

Her breakout moment arrived portraying attorney Maxine Shaw in the Fox sitcom Living Single, a role that resonated deeply with audiences and became a cultural touchstone.

Early Life and Education

Erika Alexander grew up in a vibrant household with five siblings, nurtured by her schoolteacher father, Robert Alexander, and children’s book author mother, Sammie Alexander. The family moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, when she was eleven years old.

She attended Philadelphia High School for Girls, later discovering her passion for acting through a summer program at the New Freedom Theatre. Her early talent quickly led to film roles.

Notable Relationships

Erika Alexander is married to media executive and co-founder of Color Farm Media, Ben Arnon, having tied the knot in 2018. Their partnership extends to creative and social impact projects, emphasizing diverse voices in media.

Before her current marriage, Alexander was wed to artist and screenwriter Tony Puryear from 1997 until their divorce in 2017. They collaborated on projects like the graphic novel Concrete Park.

Career Highlights

Erika Alexander’s career highlights include her pivotal role as Maxine Shaw in the beloved 1990s sitcom Living Single, which aired for five years and earned her two NAACP Image Awards. Her work on the show significantly influenced a generation of Black women to pursue legal careers.

She later expanded her influence as a co-founder of Color Farm Media, an entertainment and social impact company focused on diverse storytelling. Alexander and her company also produced the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble.

Signature Quote

“No one has ever chosen me before. Not even myself.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“The Ick”: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Bird Pics That You Took (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Were A Villain What Would Your Name, Powers, And Origin Story Be? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did During Quarantine? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
POV Video of An Eagle Hunting a Fox is Incredible
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2017
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 27-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025