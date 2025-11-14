My Minimalist Dog Series

by

Hey, my name is Johana. I started to create minimalistic illustrations thanks to my beloved dog. She is an extra special dog, a mixed breed of Parson Russell, sausage dog and maybe Whippet. I met her a few years ago, and I started to draw her character since then. Sometimes just on the paper and from time to time like a digital illustration. When I started working in the 3D, she was the first thing that I tried to make. And after one year I’ve got the whole story.

The most important thing for me is to show deep emotions through my artwork and thanks to the digital medium keep her character live forever because she is my best friend and I will never forget for her.

More info: johanakroft.com | vimeo.com

Pure love

My Minimalist Dog Series

Lost in the space

My Minimalist Dog Series

First day of the spring

My Minimalist Dog Series

You are not alone

My Minimalist Dog Series

Friday date

My Minimalist Dog Series
My Minimalist Dog Series

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
